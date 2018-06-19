App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance set fire to J&K, damage will remain: Rahul Gandhi

Under the alliance government in the strategically important state, several innocent people and brave soldiers were killed. "It cost India strategically & destroyed years of UPA's hard work. The damage will continue under President's rule (sic)," he tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said today that the "opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance" set fire to Jammu and Kashmir, killing many innocent civilians and brave soldiers, and that the damage would continue even if the state was put under central rule. Hours after the BJP pulled out of the alliance government, the Congress leader said, "Incompetence, arrogance & hatred always fails (sic)."

Under the alliance government in the strategically important state, several innocent people and brave soldiers were killed. "It cost India strategically & destroyed years of UPA's hard work. The damage will continue under President's rule (sic)," he tweeted.

The three-year Jammu and Kashmir government, wracked by bitter political feuds and worsening security challenges, collapsed today with the BJP pulling out of its alliance with the PDP setting the stage for yet another round of governor's rule.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav made the surprise announcement after the party high command summoned its Jammu and Kashmir ministers for emergency consultations in New Delhi. A few hours later, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to Governor N N Vohra amid a swirl of political activity in Srinagar and New Delhi.

related news

""It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in the state," Madhav told reporters at a hurriedly called press conference.

The BJP blamed the PDP for failing to improve the security conditions in the Kashmir Valley. Madhav cited last week's killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari in the heart of Srinagar in the highly secured area of Press Enclave by unidentified gunmen. The same day -- two days before Eid -- an Army jawan was abducted while going on Eid leave and killed.

Terrorism, violence and radicalism have risen and the fundamental rights of citizens, including right to life and free speech, are in danger, the BJP leader said.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 07:04 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.