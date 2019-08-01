App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Oppn to Triple Talaq bill exposes liberals , Congress; fundamentalist vote bank its priority: Arun Jaitley

In a blog, Jaitley said a 'liberal' should be hostile to the idea of discrimination and injustice perpetuated by an oral divorce. But in this case, not one spoke in favour of the bill which is ending the injustice, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley said opposition to the triple talaq bill "exposed pseudo liberals" as he hit out at the Congress for giving higher priority to "fundamentalist" vote bank than justice to women.

In a blog, Jaitley said a 'liberal' should be hostile to the idea of discrimination and injustice perpetuated by an oral divorce. But in this case, not one spoke in favour of the bill which is ending the injustice, he added.

"The bill has exposed all those who consider themselves as liberals. They raised weak arguments so that the fundamentalists amongst the Muslims are kept happy," he said.

Close

Training his guns at Congress, he said the party has ruled this country for a long time and during this period it has amended several personal laws to make them acceptable to the changing social mindset.

related news

"But when it comes to the Shariat, it is scared," he said.

The Congress' stand in both the Shah Bano case and now in the legislation emanating from the Shayara Bano case has given a clear evidence of its intent, he said.

"It does not mind Muslim women being driven to destitution. After all, the fundamentalist vote bank is a higher priority than justice being conferred to the female gender," Jailey said.

Justifying the provision of punishment in the law, he said such measures will have a strong deterrent effect for those who want to use the weapon of triple talaq. They will think a hundred times before using it due to the onerous consequences of their illegality, Jaitley said.

Talking about the rights of an individual and customs of the society, Jaitley, who himself is a lawyer, said it is long overdue that the courts re-examine whether the rights of a citizen being deprived on the grounds of personal law violate the constitutional guarantees.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:51 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.