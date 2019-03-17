Oppn parties frustrated because of their own misdeeds: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has said the "frustration" among the rival parties was because of their "own misdeeds and acts of corruption" reaching an all-time high.

Adityanath also asserted that his government has "demolished" casteism and dynastic politics, which he identified as the "biggest hindrance" to the development of Uttar Pradesh.

"The frustration among the rival parties and the existential crisis among the constituents of the anti-BJP alliance are results of their own misdeeds and acts of corruption," Adityanath told PTI here in an interview recorded on Saturday.

"Hence, it is but natural that they will feel disturbed."

The saffron-clad chief minister also said, "We have demolished the biggest hindrance to the development of Uttar Pradesh – the menace of casteism and dynastic politics. The epicentre of development is now villages, poor, farmers, youth, women, traders and in fact every section of the society."

On the law and order situation in the state, he said, "There has been no instance of mob lynching in UP, and certainly not in the last two years (of BJP rule)."

"UP is the most populous state in the country with a population of more than 23 crore. As far as law and order scenario is concerned, I can say with full authority that the current situation has been the best in the last 20 years," the chief minister said.

Asked to comment on whether disgruntled Om Prakash Rajbhar, who heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), is satisfied, especially after SBSP office bearers were made chairmen and members of various commissions, Adityanath said, "These things happen and they keep on happening."

Elaborating on the nature of the BJP's campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "The party believes in public outreach and meetings, but equal focus will be laid on visual media, social media and print media. All these will be mode of campaigning.

"Along with the conventional modes of campaigning, modern ways will also be adopted," Adityanath said.

He said that the party's campaign across the country was going on very fine, and the BJP is way ahead of others in electioneering.

Asked to elaborate on the reasons about his demand within the party as a star campaigner, Adityanath said, "This is not so. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our leader and under his leadership, we are contesting the polls. Wherever our services are needed for the party, the same will be rendered. Wherever the party will ask me to go I will go, but our main focus will be Uttar Pradesh."

"We will try to cover the maximum possible area, but whenever the prime minister is campaigning in UP, I will try to accompany him," he said.

On the likelihood of any cabinet expansion in the state in the near future, the chief minister said, "First let the elections get over."