Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oppn leaders claim restrictions removed in Jammu, govt says they were under 'self-imposed' curbs

"We were told by a station house officer that restriction on me has been lifted and I can move freely," senior Congress leader and former minister Raman Bhalla told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leaders of non-BJP parties in Jammu on October 2 claimed that the administration has lifted the nearly two-month-long restrictions "imposed" on them following the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, even as officials said these were only "self-imposed" curbs.

After the Centre announced on August 5 dilution of the provisions of Article 370, several politicians, including former ministers and legislators, were placed under house arrest.

National Conference (NC) leader and former legislator Devender Singh Rana said, "Police have told me that I am now free to take part in any political activity as restrictions imposed on us are being lifted."

The other leaders who made similar claims are Javed Rana, S S Salathia and Sajjad Kitchloo of the NC, Vikar Rasool of the Congress and Harshdev Singh of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP).

However, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma told PTI that these leaders were never detained and were free to participate in political activities.

"We never restrained them... They were under self-imposed restriction," he said.

He said Devender Singh Rana was freely taking part in public functions related to Navratras in the outskirts of Jammu city on September 29, and they have been moving freely earlier also.

"If there were house arrests, how could he take part in public events," Verma said.

First Published on Oct 2, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Politics

