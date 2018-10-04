Opinion | Will Sharad Pawar’s Rafale deal remark cost the NCP dearly?

Sujata Anandan

Perhaps for the first time in his half-century-long career, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been clean bowled — and that too by his own partymen.

On September 28, Tariq Anwar, NCP leader and Member of Parliament from Bihar, resigned from his Lok Sabha seat and quit the party after Pawar, in an interview to a Marathi channel, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intentions in the Rafale deal were not wrong. It seemed like Anwar was waiting for an opportunity and Pawar gave it to him on a platter.

Party supporters went into damage control, but the opportunity was too good for Anwar to let go. He said he could not deal with a party whose leader endorses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi.

From Anwar's point of view, it was an understandable move and a right decision with perfect timing. There is a groundswell of opposition to the BJP in Bihar and anyone wishing to win the upcoming general election has to maintain a safe distance between himself and the party. That is precisely what Anwar has done to make sure he wins the next election with support from the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Why would Pawar, who knows of these compulsions faced by Anwar, give him such an opportunity to strike a blow against the party? It has had a cascading effect on party workers at the grassroots across Maharashtra who are now eyeing the Congress as a safer option for 2019.

The last time Pawar supported Modi was over demonetisation and it did not go down well with the NCP’s core voters — the farmers and those in the co-operative sector who were the worst affected by the hare-brained move. The NCP lost substantially during the local self government elections that followed and it has taken the party nearly two years to regain the confidence of the farmers.

The NCP workers are worried they may not have enough time for damage control before the elections — this must be why Pawar issued a clarification on October 1, saying he had not given a clean chit to anyone on the Rafale deal, but had asked for a JPC probe into it.

However, the damage has been done, though Pawar’s supporters privately say that media hostility led to the twisting of Pawar's words out of proportion.

Pawar is a veteran in media management. After all, he was the first politician who, as chief minister, and later Leader of Opposition, to hold two press conferences on the same issue minutes from each other — one for print journalists and the other for broadcast journalists. No TV reporter was allowed to wander into print dialogues and vice-versa. This is because Pawar was well aware of the wrong image an off-the-record, loose remark could do if picked up by TV.

That raises the question: how can a veteran of his stature let down his guard before a television camera and not realise how social media could blow up even an innocent remark out of proportion? Well, one possibility is that it could not be an innocent slip, but a deliberate remark. Two reasons can be attributed for it: one, Pawar wants to continue to remain on the right side of Modi, and, two, the NCP leader wants to derail Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against Modi on the Rafale deal.

This, however, has hurt a section of Congressmen because they believe that Gandhi put aside his reservations about certain allies and was willing to accommodate them. Vinayak Prabhu, a political observer closely watching Maharashtra politics, feels that “Pawar is now probably thinking only of his personal interests and not about his party workers”.

The Congress leadership in Maharashtra has long been interested in a tie-up with the NCP. Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, two former chief ministers usually at odds with each other, are in agreement that they need Pawar to win the next elections. This might be, as Prabhu says, a “miscalculation” as voters continue to be alienated by the NCP.

Moreover, those moving away from the BJP — having sensed its downward slide — are choosing to join the Congress at various district and taluka levels and not the NCP or the Shiv Sena, whose dual positions are confusing the masses.

Given this, it might be that Pawar is running with the hare and hunting with the hounds. That, however, comes with its own risks; as he seems to have done this time around — by shooting himself in the foot!