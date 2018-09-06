Opinion | Will NCP’s Frankenstein monster bite the BJP in Maharashtra?

Sujata Anandan

Not many outside Sangli district of Maharashtra had even heard of Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide until the Bhima-Koregaon violence on January 1. In Sangli, the octogenarian is quite a well-known figure and a rabble-rouser, constantly on the radar of the local police.

There were two high-profile ministers in the previous Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra who patronised Bhide and attempted to use him to neutralise rivals in their own party — then state home minister RR Patil and minister for rural development Jayant Patil, who is now NCP’s state president.

As a result of this patronage, a decade later, the Congress and, particularly the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has lost their stronghold of Sangli to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent local body polls. The Congress and the NCP were so busy cutting each other down to size that they did not sense the ground beneath their feet shifting. But that’s not all.

Bhinde’s Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan had a more sinister game plan as is becoming obvious from the arrests of many sadhaks (cadre) of the Sanatan Sanstha which was planning to bomb Hindu temples and Ganpati pandals near Muslim ghettos in Mumbai to escalate communal tensions.

They are linked to the killing of four rationalists — Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh. For nearly five years after the murder of Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013, the Maharashtra Police got nowhere in their investigations until they were pushed by their Karnataka counterparts, investigating the Lankesh murder, to round up the sadhaks based in Maharashtra and put them behind bars.

When the Maharashtra ATS looked at the Sanatan Sanstha’s list of targets, they were chilled to the bones to find that Mukta Dabholkar, the daughter of Narendra Dabholkar, was at the top. Also on the list was the name of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad. Interestingly, it was the NCP leaders who had stopped the Sangli Police from neutralising Bhide in time.

Members of Bhide's organisation too are now behind bars for their part in the conspiracy to bomb Hindu temples and kill anti-Hindutva activists.

Ever since the Bhima-Koregaon incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has offered Bhide the kind of protection he was offered by Patil and even former Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde; Shinde had failed to act on a 1,000-page dossier on this group sent to his ministry by the Maharashtra Police — perhaps because he did not want to upset the political equations in his neighbouring Solapur district.

The Congress and the NCP were both playing soft Hindutva but lost the subsequent elections. Their political brinkmanship came back to haunt them in no uncertain manner, in both political and security terms with many of their leaders being on the Sanatan Sanstha’s hit list.

Now the Maharashtra Police is also blown by the fact that on Sanatan Santha’s hit list are many of their own exemplary officers. In fact, the Sanatan Prabhat, a newspaper published from Goa, a few years ago exhorted sadhaks to actively target the army and police saying that without eliminating them, the group was unlikely to achieve its goal of a Hindu Rashtra.

Such groups had been emboldened by the previous government’s lax approach to the security threat they pose. Now it is up to the BJP government to mop up this mess because the Sanatanis are far too sinister and violent than many right-wing groups. News that they used hypnosis and psychotropic drugs on their followers shows this diabolical side.

Faced with such a tough call, Fadnavis has given the police a carte blanche to take action. Fadnavis has learnt more quickly than the Congress and NCP leaders did about the perils of playing politics with such security issues. Also, such patronage could backfire — imagine Hindu temples and Ganpati pandas being targeted by such groups under a BJP regime!

However, if Fadnavis continues to have a strange fascination for Bhide, extending protection to the rabble-rouser despite evidence that there is a line to be drawn between him and the Sanatanis, that patronage could prove more dangerous to the BJP than it did to the NCP.

Sujata Anandan is a senior journalist and author. The views expressed are personal