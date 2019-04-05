Opinion | Will Ambedkar- Owaisi alliance benefit the BJP?

Sujata Anandan

Prakash Ambedkar, despite his name (he is the grandson of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar), has not had much support on the ground. The only time he ever won an election was in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections as an ally of the Congress party from Akola in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Since then he has lost every election and so have those who contested on his party ticket.

Ambedkar moved his faction of the Republican Party of India—set up by his grandfather, and which has 13 fragments today— to form the Bharip-Bahujan Mahasangh, hoping to attract more than just Dalits to his party.

Now, days before the Lok Sabha polls, he has floated the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (deprived masses front) with the hope he would bring all deprived sections of the society, including groups like shepherds, nomadic tribes and others under one umbrella.

The Congress and the NCP hoped for an alliance with Ambedkar, but he was too ambitious. In this crucial Lok Sabha polls where it is important for both the Congress and the NCP to win every seat possible, Ambedkar demanded 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 48 in Maharashtra. The Congress is contesting 24 and the NCP 20. The allies left four seats for smaller parties, including the Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, representing the all-important farmers' section. They could have at the most given two seats to Ambedkar. His intransigence has led Congress leaders to believe that he is a puppet, swinging on the BJP’s strings, particularly as he has teamed up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi. AIMIM has long been described and believed to be the flip side of the BJP.

Owaisi experimented in October 2014 with putting up at least two dozen candidates out of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. Among these were a fair number of Dalits, though all of them lost. Only two Muslim candidates—one from Aurangabad and one in Mumbai—were successful. Owaisi is now extending that experiment, hoping an official alliance with Ambedkar’s broad-based front will help him gain a bigger footprint in Maharashtra.

The experiment of Dalits and Muslims coming together is not new to Maharashtra. In the turbulent years of the late 1980s and early 1990s, former gangster-turned-politician Yusuf Patel had set up the Dalit-Muslim Suraksha Mahasangh, which fought several elections with little success. The party soon disappeared.

In this election, though, Dalit-Muslim unity is crucial to all mainstream parties. These are sections that are sorely disappointed with the ruling BJP, having been subjected to various atrocities including lynching, both in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country. They are unlikely to vote for the Shiv Sena-BJP combine and the BJP is hoping that the VBA-AIMIM alliance will split their vote, and draw it away from the Congress.

Ambedkar’s decision to contest from Solapur which, by and large, has not been on his radar over the years, is lending credence to the feeling among Congress leaders that he is only out to defeat former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. That could be sweet revenge for the BJP, which utterly dislikes Shinde for having coined the term ‘saffron terrorism’ when he was union home minister.

Ambedkar is, however, also contesting from his old seat of Akola where there is a large Dalit and Muslim population. However, in 2014, he came third behind even the Congress candidate in that constituency who was a Muslim. The Congress is thus repeating Hidayat Patel. The BJP is represented by Sanjay Dhotre, its three-time MP, in the hope that their offer of reservation to Marathas will neutralise the Dalit-Muslim vote bank in favour of their candidate (Dhotre is Maratha).

On the other hand, Ambedkar is hoping that his alliance with AIMIM will bring him substantial minority votes. But there can be no cast-iron guarantees. The Congress-NCP alliance is pretty convinced that the two communities will vote tactically in their favour—in normal times Ambedkar needed a leg up from the Congress to win even in Akola. Also, Muslims today are less enamoured of the Owaisi brothers than they were five years ago.

Although Ambedkar now describes the Congress as ‘Manuwadi’ after seeking its support for a bandh following the Bhima-Koregaon riots in January 2018 and says that he aims to defeat the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, the VBA and AIMIM are likely to cut into the Congress-NCP votes without accruing much gains to themselves despite fielding candidates all across Maharashtra.

Whether this experiment falls by the wayside like Patel's Dalit Muslim Suraksha Mahasangh or it cuts a new pathway in Indian politics will be keenly watched.