App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | Why framing Congress' NYAY as rich vs poor is flawed

It is important to acknowledge that India had a near currency crisis in 2013, largely due to the unsustainable level of fiscal deficit in the preceding period.

Rajesh Kumar @Rajesh_views
Whatsapp

It’s been a week since Congress President Rahul Gandhi proposed the minimum income guarantee scheme or Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY). As expected, the proposal is being widely discussed. However, it is worrying to see that the criticism of the idea or questions about its fiscal feasibility are being painted as anti-poor.

For instance, former chief economic advisor Kaushik Basu tweeted: “Subsidize the poor to help them to a minimal living standard & you have commentators screaming fiscal irresponsibility. What they don’t talk about are the numerous advantages & implicit subsidies the rich get, a tiny tax on which is enough to help the poor with deficit unchanged.”

Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Vice-Chancellor at the Ashoka University, while raising important questions about the issue in his recent column, said: “…a marginal infusion of cash in the hands of the poor will destroy them. But the slightest tinkering with taxes in contexts where it is hard to even imagine what the marginal value of income is, will apparently cause economic catastrophe. The bad faith of our discussions on poverty is really reflected most strongly in the bad faith of discussions we have over taxation.”

Former finance minister P. Chidambaram, in his weekly column in The Indian Express also touched upon the issue and argued:  “The moral-economic question is, should not the country set apart up to 2 percent of its GDP [gross domestic product] to lift the poorest 20 percent out of poverty. Remember, the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will cost upwards of Rs 1,00,000 crore!...why should 50 million families (250 million people) not deserve a small fraction of the GDP or of the total expenditure?”

Rajesh Kumar
Rajesh Kumar
Associate Editor - Views|Moneycontrol

However, the real question is: can the annual government expenditure be increased by about 2 percent of GDP. The answer, clearly, is no. This does not mean that the state is not doing anything for those who have not gained from economic growth. It is important that the issue is debated with economic reasoning.

As things stand today, it looks unlikely that money can be set aside by radically rationalising subsidies. Therefore, the programme can only be financed either by compressing developmental expenditure, raising taxes or increasing the budget deficit. Compressing developmental and capital expenditure will affect growth prospects, which will not only reduce the possibility of people moving out of poverty but will also affect the government’s capability to finance such programmes.

On the revenue side, it is not easy to suddenly increase collection by about 2 percent of GDP. In fact, the government is progressively bringing down the goods and services tax (GST) rate. A reversal is unlikely to benefit anyone. In the context of direct taxes, it is often argued that a lot of implicit subsidies are given to the well-off section of the population. For instance, the Economic Survey (2015-16) showed that this section benefited to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore. However, most of these “implicit subsidies” cannot be converted into actual revenue. For instance, it showed that gold was then taxed at 1-1.6 percent (Centre and states combined) compared with a tax of about 26 percent on normal goods. The difference was marked as gain, as 80 percent of the gold is bought by the richest 20 percent of the population.

But if taxes on gold are raised to, say, 25 percent, the entire trade will go underground and the jewellery business will collapse, resulting in massive job losses. In terms of corporate tax, exemptions are being phased out with rationalisation in rates. This will help Indian firms compete in global markets. Also, India has seen that lower rates lead to better compliance and higher revenue. Raising tax rates will lead to inefficacy and encourage the black economy, as it did in the pre-reform era. It would not be wise to repeat the same mistake and expect a different outcome this time around. However, there is a case for improving compliance.

Therefore, perhaps, the only way NYAY could be financed is by increasing the fiscal deficitIndia runs one of the largest budget deficits among its peers and additional borrowing worth about 2 percent of GDP will significantly erode confidence in Indian markets, increasing financial stability risks. This would adversely affect growth and income prospects across the board, including the poor that NYAY intends to benefit. It is important to acknowledge that India had a near currency crisis in 2013, largely due to the unsustainable level of fiscal deficit in the preceding period. Both the then United Progressive Alliance government and, later, the National Democratic Alliance government had to work hard to strengthen financial stability. Therefore, ideas that can affect financial stability should be avoided.

Yes, India needs to pull people out of poverty. But simply raising the tax rate or borrowing more will not help. The Congress party has tried this before—it did not work then, it will not work now.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #fiscal deficit #General Elections 2019 #growth #India #Lok Sabha polls #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Nyuntam Aay Yojana #subsidy #Tax

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

’Tis the Season of Defections: 50+ MPs and MLAs Have Jumped Ship in ...

Widow of Indian Pilot Flying the Doomed Lion Air 737 Max 8 Accuses Boe ...

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Gets Court to Bar Media from Publishing 'Defamator ...

'Need Rs 9,535 Cr to Sustain': Jet Airways' Lenders Draw up New Resolu ...

Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo Samples Fail Indian Quality Test, Compa ...

First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ti ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Branding 'Peace-loving Hindus' as Terroris ...

BJP Announces 3 More Lok Sabha Candidates from Odisha

Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main ...

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

Everything that you should know about tax planning at the start of the ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex edges higher, near all-time high; Nifty ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Neither a Gujarati nor from Hindi heartland, Lal Krishna Advani finds ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Amit Shah takes on critics over unemployment, dismisses claims of surg ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

LOL! Scared Games' April fool’s prank gets a 'friend'ly twist!

Nicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’ ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.