Opinion | What PM Modi expects from the BJP cadre in the run-up to 2019 polls

Shekhar Iyer

The just-concluded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive may show that the ruling party is supremely confident about the challenge it faces in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, a deeper look indicates that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees the general elections as a test of his leadership and popularity, and as one that’s tougher than what he’s faced so far.

In 2014, Modi carried the BJP to victory on the sheer strength of his personal appeal, and on untested promises and pledges. The 2019 battle, however, is more than just a battle of perceptions. And this is why Modi wants his party leaders and workers to do their bit — and a lot more —to make the BJP’s ride back to power easier.

Modi needs the BJP — more than ever before — to tell the story of what he has done in the past four years, and what he intends to do in the coming years in more convincing ways than hitherto. The party will have to do a lot of explaining on various counts and do it in an effective manner to win the confidence of the people. For this, the role of middle-level BJP leaders and lower-level workers at the constituency level will be crucial.

Since 2014, with a few exceptions, the BJP has won state after state because of the meticulous planning by party chief Amit Shah down to the booth level. His role in strengthening the party and strategizing at the booth level has even had BJP’s political rivals admiring him. The party will have to focus on boosting the confidence of this booth-level worker before the coming elections.

The BJP will have to project that the Modi government has lived up to its 2014 slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ regardless of state, caste or religion. If the party’s 2019 slogan of ‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’ (Invincible India, Determined BJP) has to resonate with the common man, the entire BJP rank and file needs to gets down to the task.

Modi’s appeal to the party cadre gains importance when two aspects are looked into: One, the cadre’s inability at times to spread the word about the work done by the government. Second, the party’s inability to effectively counter the Opposition on some of the charges levelled against the government.

Though not often stated publicly, the prime minister has never concluded an interaction with party leaders — be it Members of Parliament or state-level functionaries — without reminding them to spread the good word about the government’s achievements. Despite this, the party leadership has been taken aback at times when its leaders have pleaded ignorance about flagship programmes, or when they’ve courted controversies (like bringing outside food to Dalit homes during the Gram Swarajya Abhiyan).

There is some disquiet in the BJP that the Opposition’s bid to keep the fire directed at the government — for example, by constantly fuelling a narrative against the Rafale deal — has not been matched by a surefooted counter offensive. Barring the defence by senior ministers Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad, party functionaries do not appear to be armed with facts to counter the Congress’ claims about the deal. So much so, there is no denial to whispers among sections of hardcore supporters who wonder whether the government has actually done “something wrong”.

The party leadership, especially Modi, wants the cadre to confidently propagate that the government has kept the best interests of the country in mind and that it has acted in earnest. Even Shah’s act of confidently proclaiming that the BJP was here to stay and rule for the next five decades is directed at the cadre which need a shot the arm.

This is why the senior ministers were reminding the public that even four years into power Modi’s approval ratings were more than 70 percent. This is also why the running theme for the BJP campaign will be to judge 48 months of the Modi government against 48 years of Congress rule.

The BJP can achieve this only if the party is further motivated at the booth level and the Congress is countered using facts and figures.

Invoking Atal Bihari Vajpayee may add to the brand value but the BJP needs to innovate on its appeal and re-work its narrative and connect with the people.

That appears to the central message from the BJP conclave.