Opinion | Vajpayee, the instinctive economist

Subir Roy

The economic reforms initiated in the early nineties were able to transform India, confined till then to low growth and slow progress in fighting poverty, into one of the fastest-growing large economies because they continued uninterrupted for two decades and more. The credit for that goes to the six-year (1998-2004) stewardship of the nation under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, falling between two periods of Congress rule.

The importance of being able to pursue the right policies, despite the inherent odds, was all the greater because Vajpayee had a limited mandate at the head of a coalition whose many partners had to kept happy.

Vajpayee’s greatest economic achievement, in terms of the political risk it entailed, was to be able to put through a major agenda of strategic sale and privatisation of several public sector undertakings like the BALCO, Hindustan Zinc, IPCL and VSNL. This was going the whole hog leading to change of ownership and management, different from the little bits of disinvestment that had taken place earlier.

Vajpayee was able to succeed because he astutely chose a decisive doer, Arun Shourie, a political lightweight, gave him a free hand and backed him fully. The vindication of this agenda came over time as the courts rejected allegations of wrongdoing and upheld the procedures followed and none of the key actors was felled by prolonged investigations.

If privatisation represented reforming the superstructure, Vajpayee’s great achievement in strengthening the base of the economy was the two-part agenda he followed on roads. One was the Golden Quadrilateral which linked the four Indian metros – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai – through word-class highways.

The other was to address the opposite end, seek to link India’s villages with proper roads under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana. It is now acknowledged across the political spectrum that development and entitlement efforts (from employment guarantee to Swachch Bharat) for the rural poor would not have made headway has there been no roads to get to the villages.

To create One India, it is not just necessary to take a road to every village but even before that reaching the telephone to every corner of the country. The Vajpayee regime was able to do this by bringing about a telecom revolution through the new telecommunications policy that democratised the ownership of mobile phone connections by crashing call rates. This was done by shifting from fixed licence fees to revenue sharing.

Vajpayee’s agenda included an entitlement aspect also. The first step towards making the right to education – a free compulsory one in a neighbourhood school — a fundamental one was initiated in 2002 when the legislative initiative was taken to amend the Constitution to make education a fundamental right. The bill in question was eventually passed in 2009 and a key judicial pronouncement came later, but it all began in Vajpayee’s time.

Despite the state-funded initiatives in infrastructure and the social sector (right to education) the Vajpayee years did not lose sight of the goal to give the economy a degree of fiscal balance and stability.

Accordingly, the government enacted the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Bill in 2003. The aim was to institutionalise fiscal discipline and macroeconomic management. The first step was to reduce the revenue deficit to zero and lay down a limit to the fiscal deficit. The specific targets were criticised and shifted, particularly after the financial crisis of 2007, but the enactment served the purpose of making the need to achieve fiscal discipline an end accepted across the political spectrum.

Vajpayee was not an economist in his own right like Manmohan Singh, but he was a superior political being who knew what needed doing and was able to achieve a good deal of it through a light, gentle and kindly touch.

Thus, at the end of the six-year rule Vajpayee’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was to take India recognisably towards the goal of double-digit growth, with inflation under control and comfortable reserves. Hence, in the 2004 elections the NDA portrayed India as “shining” and was widely expected to return to power. But the fact that it did not remains a mystery of sorts till today.

The only explanation that can be offered is that the thought process of the electorate is inscrutable and with hindsight it can be said that it best knows what it wants and which formation can deliver it. The historical parallel that comes to mind is Winston Churchill losing the post-World War II elections in Britain despite being a victorious war hero. The people of Britain wanted a welfare State and knew that only Labour under Clement Atlee could deliver it.

There is, however, a consensus that 10 years of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule at the Centre was able to deliver what it did because it inherited a firm economic foundation laid under Vajpayee.

Subir Roy is a senior journalist and author. The views expressed are personal