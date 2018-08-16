Opinion | Vajpayee – a leader whose enigmatic one liners and silence enthralled us

Shekhar Iyer

For a political stalwart gifted with great eloquence in public, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was either a man of few words or a great charmer if he chose to be, in interactions with journalists.

In fact, my first interaction with him way back in the 1980s was an interesting revelation. I had called up his house one late evening, hoping to reach his staff to fix an interview with him or at least get his views on a particular subject.

I didn’t know that Vajpayee picked the phone himself (as was his practice once his aides left for the day). As I insisted that I speak to his aides for time, Vajpayee said with a chuckle, “Why, would you not speak to me when I am on the line?!” For a moment, I was lost for words to realise that Vajpayee was on the other end. For the next few minutes, Vajpayee was at his playful best wanting to know why his views were so important as to be chronicled.

No wonder, Vajpayee remained any journalist’s delight: he could give great copy whether he was the leader of the opposition or even when he became the prime minister.

Vajpayee loved the media’s craze to unravel him and peel him layer by layer to fathom his mind.

He could fend off such attempts by enigmatic one-liners on any subject — ranging from his differences with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwarts including his close companion Lal Krishna Advani (with whom he shared a unique relationship spread over more than half a century) to complex issues that bedevilled his tenure as head of a BJP-led coalition which ruled between 1998 and 2004.

But through the turmoils he faced, Vajpayee remained always dignified in private and in public, often preferring silence to allow others to interpret him the way they chose.

Vajpayee knew that he was the most acceptable face of the BJP in terms of mass popularity. But he also knew that without the BJP, he was just Vajpayee.

Vajpayee did not take part in the Ayodhya agitation. When journalists asked him whether he thought he was “the wrong man in the right party”, Vajpayee would appear to explain his dilemma with a simple counter query, “jayein to jayein kahan? (If I want to go, where should I go?).

On one occasion, Vajpayee chose to remind us that he needed no lessons from anyone on the RSS-BJP ideology recalling the fact that he was the first editor of Sangh mouthpiece, Panchjanya.

But he was also very candid to declare that his views had undergone change — from a hardliner to a moderate leader because of his experiences and understanding of the country’s ills.

Old timers in the Sangh recalled the days when Vajpayee spoke like any other RSS leader. In a debate in the Lok Sabha in the 1970s, Vajpayee did not mince words with a statement that “for 900 years, Hindus have tolerated Muslim domination, but now they will not.” But in his later years, Vajpayee mellowed down and allowed both the BJP and the RSS to build his image as a moderate face and that of Advani as a hard-liner. However, when a Sangh ideologue like KN Govindacharya called him a mask, Vajpayee was livid.

Vajpayee believed in fate and destiny and never gave an impression that he was ambitious. “Everything happens for the good,” was Vajpayee’s standard response — even when his 13-day government in 1996 folded up for want of numbers in the Lok Sabha. It was a terrible loss of face.

In 1998, when Vajpayee was again sworn-in as the PM of a BJP-led coalition he would remind his colleagues of those words again.

But as his government fumbled its way through the international fallout from India's nuclear tests in May 1998, an economic crisis, attacks on Christians in Gujarat’s Dang district, Jayalalithaa’s departure from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), followed by fresh elections and an open opposition from the Sangh parivar to the first NDA government’s reforms, Vajpayee chose either silence or spoke through his favourite political aide and parliamentary affairs minister Pramod Mahajan. His interactions with journalists were limited to occasions like the New Year or Diwali Milan. To pointed questions, Vajpayee would confine himself to enjoying his dessert with three liners: let’s debate it, there should be a consensus, or we hope to find a solution.

Bragging was alien to him — in private or in public. So was his anger, but he had a way to convey his angst.

In June 2003, when Vajpayee was out of the country, Venkaiah Naidu, who was then the BJP president, told the press that the 2004 Lok Sabha election would be led by not just Vajpayee but also Advani. He described Vajpayee as the “vikas purush” (development man) and Advani as the “loh purush” (iron man).

When Vajpayee returned home, he told an audience that had gathered at his official residence that while he was “neither tired nor retired, but under Advani's leadership, the party will march towards victory (in the next election).” The BJP had to do a lot of firefighting to quell the impression that it was letting Vajpayee rest his oars.

Later when he went abroad again, Vajpayee commented that “there are several former prime ministers in our country and soon another one will be added to the list. But whatever I do, I will do it with dignity.” Vajpayee remained committed on that count till his health gave away pushing him to even more eloquence — silence.