Opinion | Until title suit is decided, BJP unlikely to gain from Ayodhya case

Shekhar Iyer

On September 27, the Supreme Court declined to set up a larger bench to relook its 1994 Ram temple-Babri Masjid case verdict, which held that a mosque is not an essential part of the practice of Islam.

With the latest decision by the apex court, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hope for a decision by the court on the main title suit before the 2019 elections. But the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS know that there is little that the central government can do to speed up matters in the court. The onus is now on the Supreme Court to announce a new bench (as Chief Justice Dipak Misra will retire on October 2) and ensure hearings resume as decreed from October 29.

A closer reading of the two-judge majority judgment as well as the manner in which the Ram temple issue has panned out over the years will show that no major gains are likely for the BJP’s politics, even if the court hearings were to go full steam from now on. The Ayodhya dispute has been around for more than 25 years. The BJP has promised its supporters a Ram temple at the disputed site since 1989.

Whenever its core supporters have raised the issue of the long delay in arriving at a resolution, the BJP has been on the defensive. It has been reiterating — as a ritual— in every manifesto that it remains “committed” to the cause. But beyond that “commitment”, the party leadership has acknowledged —though not in as many words — that there is little that it can do until the main title suit is adjudicated by the apex court.

There has been talk of other ways of resolving the problem, either by an out-of-court settlement or by a legislation, both of which do not appear feasible for many reasons. Barring individuals, major Muslim groups have held that they would rather wait for the apex court’s final call on the disputed land in Ayodhya being divided into three parts — a solution mooted by the Allahabad High Court.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court split the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya between Hindu and Muslim parties. It was to be split equally between the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla (infant Ram). Hindus and Muslims have challenged this decision and this forms the core of the disputed title suit.

At the moment, there is no talk about a Lok Sabha resolution, but in the event of the state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan not going in the BJP’s favour, some party leaders could opt for this route before the general elections. However, it is highly doubtful if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would let the hawks hijack his development-growth plank. Such an approach would rob Modi of his stature.

This is perhaps why the BJP is not vocal about celebrating the latest verdict, understanding the finer points that follow from the majority order by Justice Ashok Bhushan. Even Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has limited himself, saying the country would benefit if the Ayodhya issue is resolved quickly.

In 1994, the apex court had ruled that namaz or prayers can be offered anywhere and a mosque is not essential. This verdict allowed the central government to take over the land where the 16th century Babri mosque stood before it was razed in December 6, 1992.

“All religions, all mosques and temples, churches are equal. We have already noticed all religious places are liable to be acquired as per 1994 verdict,” said Justice Bhushan on September 27. He made it clear that the 1994 verdict regarding acquisition should not be taken into account while deciding suits and appeals.

After considering Justice Bhushan’s majority judgment, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) too sees “some positive movement” in the case, citing the Supreme Court’s order that the main Ayodhya case will not be approached on the basis of faith but will be heard as a title suit. (Earlier, the AIMPLB wanted the court's 1994 observation be put before a Constitution bench “so that the matter is resolved permanently”.)

Significantly, the issue whether the mosque is integral to Islam cropped up when Congress leader Kapil Sibal, representing one of the Muslim bodies, raised it. He even suggested that the hearings be put off till the Lok Sabha polls, prompting the BJP to accuse the Congress of seeking inordinate delay for the resolution of the dispute for political reasons.

That only underscored what the Congress always felt about the Ram temple issue: the BJP will gain from this, no matter how it is settled.