Opinion | The dangers of politicising the National Register of Citizens

Shiv Visvanathan

This essay is about the politics of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The census and the political register are usually treated as neutral exercises.

The census collects, classifies and connects people like a Linnaean species. Classification and ­­­­­­civics have always gone together to create the idea of citizen. A citizen becomes someone who is officially defined as belonging legitimately to a particular space. However, what is seen as an act of governance and legitimation from one end becomes a macabre act of politics from the other.

Politics caricatures the neutrality of the exercise by creating a second distortion. What we are then confronting is a politics of technocracy manipulating numbers in the pursuit of governance and control and the politics of an electoral democracy which manipulates anxieties to increase vote counts and retain power.

As a wag put it, the first is the politics of statistics, and statistics, as Camus warned, don’t bleed. It requires the statistics of electoralism to make statistics bleed and add to the violence of the situation. Assam is a classic case of such politics.

The politics of the controversy is mirrored in the nature of language. Oddly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first to point it out. She claimed that the word ‘infiltrator’ warps the nature of dialogue. The infiltrator is seen as an intruder, an alien, an illegal, an invasive entity and the transition from outsider to infiltrator reveals the politics of bias. The very idea of infiltration combined with the idea of security creates a paranoid world of Malthusian demography, the prospect of the sheer number of outsiders destroying indigenous culture and language. Electoralism, combined with bureaucratic muddles, create a quagmire whose politics is difficult to escape.

The politics of the NRC operates at several levels. There is also the politics of memory, of the bitter battles between the migrant Bengali and the indigenous Assamese. The history of this politics has been the stuff of groups like the All Assam Students Union (AASU).

The BJP has taken over this structural animosity and heightened it. The outsider as infiltrator becomes an enveloping term to include Nepalis and Muslims. Outsider politics virtually launches new careers in politics. The politics of language and the politics of memory provide the first layers of conflict and suspicion.

However, what is a local politics also requires a nationalist idiom transformed through the language of security and sovereignty. The infiltrator is read as a threat to both. He graduates from a vulnerable position to being a threat to culture, land, language and security, permitting a great amount of violence on him.

In fact, the history of Assam is wrought with pogroms where the battle with the outsider virtually inaugurates every step of politics. The politics of suspicion graduates into the politics of electoralism, where the BJP replays the old anxieties to consolidate vote banks. The butt of it becomes the Bengali minority and reactions to them recall the East European pogroms.

Yet all these fragmented and fragmentary politics combine to alter that nature of politics itself to a different level.

The logic of the exercise and the politics of scale creates a prospect of a politics of exclusion which is unprecedented in history. The very challenge of four million unaccommodated or illegal people strikes at the core of the democratic imagination. It is clear that legality and bureaucracy cannot find the right correctives. It is like using the thermometer as a technical measure to describe an emerging hell.

Between electoralism and security, the concerns of the NRC turned gargantuan. What one was confronting is not the legitimacy of citizenship, but the huge prospect of the temporariness of a people excluded from the NRC.

What India now faces is the prelude to a politics of genocide as we confront the prospect of four million excluded people. The question is do we disenfranchise them, deport or, detain them? Each is a frightening prospect and raises not just legal questions but becomes a challenge to the ethical. There are silences in the discourse that could cut both ways.

India has not yet stated that it will deport them. In fact, the BJP might cut down the numbers to obtain the electoral gratitude of those included in the last minute. But even a temporary enclave of inclusion does not solve the problem. Is India going to be a country with two million people in its detention camps? The scale is unprecedented globally. But the politics of anxiety and electoralism is making us blind to these futuristic challenges which need a Gandhian or a civilisational answer.

The question is whether the politics of democracy can go beyond electoralism and create a new imagination for democracy and citizenship.

Shiv Visvanathan is professor, Jindal Global Law School and director, Centre for Study of Knowledge Systems, OP Jindal Global University. The views expressed are personal.