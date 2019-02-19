Opinion | The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is one among equals

Sujata Anandan

After blowing hot and cold over an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for months, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has seemingly emerged as the cat that got away with the cream.

In alliance with the BJP for over 25 years — its first and oldest ally — the Sena never got a better deal from the party even during the peak of Bal Thackeray's charisma and bargaining powers. Admittedly, it wanted to remain Big Brother in Maharashtra and get the lion’s share of seats at least during assembly elections, but still has much to be satisfied about.

The BJP built itself up in the state standing on the Sena’s shoulders, and the equations between the allies changed in 2014 when the Modi wave swept the entire country. Six months after the 2014 general elections, the BJP decided to go alone for the assembly polls. The BJP’s calculation was that it would decimate the Shiv Sena, and having made a covert arrangement with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to break ties with the Congress, it was expecting to sweep the Maharashtra polls. This didn’t happen.

However, while the BJP was shocked when it realised that it would not secure a clear majority; the Sena was equally shocked by its stunning performance 15 days after its break-up with the BJP. Of the 288 assembly seats, the BJP won 122 and the Sena, completely unprepared to go solo, won 63 — more than half that of the BJP. The NCP was expected to decimate the Congress, but won only 41 seats, one less than the Congress which had fared poorly by comparison in the Lok Sabha.

What both the BJP and the NCP failed to realise was that despite both parties having a stronger leadership than their allies, it is the Shiv Sena and the Congress that still had deep roots in the state. Every village has a Congress and a Sena worker; and, despite more resources, the BJP was still just an urban party, while the NCP was restricted to western Maharashtra.

Over the past five years the Congress has quietly built on that strength at the grassroots, compelling the more pragmatic Pawar to realise the suicidal futility of flirting with the BJP. However, nursing its hurt ego and even true to its style, the Shiv Sena has been full of bluster, insult and abuse of the BJP and its leadership, perhaps to get even for its injured pride and have the BJP come crawling to its doorstep so it could extract its pound of flesh.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena have now settled for the ‘equal partners’ formula adopted by the Congress and the NCP. In the ‘equal partners’ formula neither is big brother in the state or at the Centre and each recognises the strengths and weaknesses of the other. The BJP, like the Congress, will now contest 25 out of 48 seats — earlier it would not concede more than 20 seats to the Shiv Sena to maintain its big brother status at the national level. The Shiv Sena will contest in 23 seats, just like the NCP.

While Uddhav had wanted simultaneous assembly elections to drive the best bargain, both the BJP and the Shiv Sena will now contest 144 seats each — a climb-down for both from the 2014 position where both parties wanted substantially more seats and which was the cause of their break-up.

However, behind the obvious there is another reality that has driven both parties into each other’s arms once again. While anti-incumbency has made the BJP vulnerable, most reports also suggest that the Shiv Sena might fare no better without the BJP. For months the party's sitting 18 MPs have been warning Uddhav that they face the possibility of a total washout in the event of a division in the saffron vote. Taking anti-Modi stances was not really helping, particularly as the Congress was already in that space and Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), in a covert arrangement with secular parties such as the NCP, had already made a head start in that direction.

For the Shiv Sena the state is more important than the national level — however, if the party were to lose a bulk of its sitting MPs, it would adversely affect the Sena’s chances at the assembly polls later.

In an alliance, the Shiv Sena can deflect the blame for its poor performance on to the BJP. This way, its heads the Shiv Sena wins, tails the BJP loses. Sadly for the BJP, the alliance was always a Hobson’s choice between eating crow or humble pie.

Sujata Anandan is a senior journalist and author. Views are personal.