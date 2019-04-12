App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | Thakore’s exit signals ends of Congress’ ‘caste cowboy’ strategy in Gujarat

The Congress can no longer seen to be able to ensure a balance between the Patels, who feels deprived of benefits given to Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the Thakores who are backward Rajputs.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Shekhar Iyer

Other backward castes (OBC) Rajput leader Alpesh Thakore’s exit from the Congress just 12 days ahead of polling in Gujarat is a shot in the arm for the Amit Shah-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It also marks the undoing of the Congress strategy of employing so-called “caste cow boys” who helped Rahul Gandhi restrict the BJP’s victory in the December 2017 Gujarat assembly polls.

Along with Patidar youth icon Hardik Patel and Dalit messiah-of-sorts Jignesh Mevani, Thakore formed an uneasy triumvirate (due to caste equations) that shook the BJP’s ground in a state that has seen only saffron rule since 1995. Consequently, the BJP’s fifth straight win in the state was not without struggle. Its final seat tally of 99 seats (100 after Bavaliya’s by-election victory) was the lowest in nearly two decades and the first time since 1998 that it slipped into double digits. However, it was enough to ensure a simple majority for the BJP whose campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the message was clear. The BJP will not find it easy to bag all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat like it did in 2014.

So, Shah had to work on the fence sitters in the Congress, apart from deciding to contest himself from Gandhinagar (replacing veteran L K Advani). That way he could re-energise the Gujarat BJP to try replicate its 2014 tally. It is in this context that Thakore’s exit, along with two other MLAs, boosts BJP’s prospects.

Thakore, who is an MLA from Radhanpur, and his associates Dhavalsinh Zala (Bayad) and Bharatsinh Thakore (Becharaji), also resigned from the Congress. Strategically, Thakore has announced that he won’t join the BJP but neither would he work for the Congress. The three did not quit their Assembly seats. Instead, they said they would seek “unattached” status in the House to avoid the anti-defection law.

After Thakore and his associates’ exit, the Congress’ strength in the Gujarat Assembly has dropped to 71 from 77 after the December 2017 polls. This is no small feat for Shah.

Why is Thakore important? 

The 44-year-old leader, who once led a drive against alcoholism in the state, is the convener of the Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakore Sena (GKTS) as well as the OBC-SC-ST Ekta Manch (OSSM). In Gujarat, OBCs account for nearly 45 per cent of votes and the Thakores form a sizeable chunk of this segment.

That means the BJP’s position stands improved in north Gujarat, particularly in the three northern constituencies of Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Patan. This will also help the ruling party in the Unjha Assembly by-poll. Backward Rajput votes are important in the constituencies of Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Ahmedabad, East and West, and in nearly 40 of the 182 Assembly segments of Gujarat. In the 2017 assembly polls, Thakore’s role was cited for the Congress winning six out of nine seats in Banaskantha, five out of seven seats in Sabarkantha, and four out of five seats in Patan.

Alpesh Thakore’s departure is attributed to his desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Patan which was passed on to another Thakore candidate, senior Congress leader Jagdish Thakore. On April 9, the GKTS directed him to quit the Congress within 24 hours as the latter had failed to field adequate Thakore candidates in the LS polls. In fact, the buzz of his leaving the Congress had surfaced the first time in August last year and again last month when some Congress MLAs joined the BJP.

A few months ago, Rahul Gandhi had even spoken to Thakore when it was known that he was said to be negotiating with the BJP, which did not accede to his demand to make him a minister in the Gujarat Cabinet. After all, it was the Congress president who had inducted Thakore amid much fanfare  in October 2017 —two months before the Assembly polls.

Still, one cannot ignore the fact that Thakore’s departure has come after a series of departure of Congress MLAs towards the BJP. It began in July 2018 when its Koli leader Kunwarji Bavalia joined the BJP and became a cabinet minister within hours. He was re-elected from Jasdan (Rajkot) in November 2018. Later, two more MLAs joined the BJP. Of them, Jawahar Chavda (Manavadar-Junagarh) became a minister.  The BJP is sure to reward the other MLA, Asha Patel (Unjha-Mehsana) too. They are veteran leaders who enjoy voter traction.

Counter to Hardik

The BJP worked on Thakore as a counter to Hardik Patel. The Patels and Thakors are not on the best of  terms across Gujarat.  If Hardik is the voice of the Patels in Saurashtra,  Alpesh Thakore is a messiah for his community in north Gujarat. Despite his differences with Hardik, Thakore saw a better opportunity for himself in the Congress and joined the party ahead of the Gujarat elections. Now, more than a year later, Thakore sees more opportunities in openly aligning with the BJP.

The big picture is, of course, that the Congress can no longer seen to be able to ensure a balance between the Patels, who feels deprived of benefits given to Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the Thakores who are backward Rajputs. This is the message that the BJP wanted to drive home.

What’s  more depressing for the Congress is that Hardik cannot contest the parliamentary polls due to his conviction in riot cases. That has left only the third “caste-boy”— Jignesh Mevani --- to continue to work against the BJP. But he has been busy mobilising Dalit groups against Modi all over the country and not confined himself to Gujarat.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #ALpesh Thakore #BJP #Congress #dalit #General Elections 2019 #Gujarat politics #Hardik Patel #Jignesh Mevani #Lok Sabha 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #OBC

