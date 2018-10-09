Opinion | Tension in Gujarat points to a migrant labour crisis across India

Anand Kochukudy

Scores of migrant labourers have fled Gujarat this past week. North Gujarat has been witness to large-scale protests in the aftermath of the rape of a toddler in the Sabarkantha district of the state — allegedly by a migrant hailing from the Hindi heartland state of Bihar. Despite the timely arrest of the accused, violence broke out in six adjoining districts, targeting migrant labourers.

Congress leader and MLA Alpesh Thakor has demanded strict enforcement of a state law that mandates 80 percent of the employees in industrial units be locals even as violent mobs targeted factories employing semi-skilled and unskilled migrant workers. Thakor, president of the ‘Thakor Sena’, has been accused of inciting and fanning the violence; he has denied the charge. The violence against migrants also raises uncomfortable questions about the famed ‘Gujarat Model’ of development as growing unemployment is assumed to be one of its major contributing factors.

Social media is back in focus for being a catalyst in triggering such violent episodes as it has been the case elsewhere in India on many previous occasions. The mobile Internet penetration in India has touched 80 percent and the relatively rapid pace of its growth has given rise to indiscriminate and reckless use of cheap bandwidth among its users.

In fact, rumour-mongering and hate messages have induced a series of mob lynching incidents across India of late. Most of the victims of such lynching were accused of being child-lifters and law enforcement agencies have had a tough time tracing the origins of such messages. Some of these have also been of a communal nature as manifested in the ghastly lynching of a Bengali migrant in Rajasthan in 2017 and the bovine-related incidents in some states.

Migrants have been at the receiving end of many instances of violence. In 2016, the gruesome rape and murder of a law student in Kerala by an Assam native had triggered an instant backlash against migrants across the south Indian state. However, Keralites have since come to terms with the reality that their state would come to a grinding halt without migrant workers, which adds immense value to their life.

The massive dependence on migrant labour in urbanised states like Kerala and industrial states like Maharashtra and Gujarat has grown exponentially in the last decade and a half. The shrinking of agricultural land and the seasonal nature of work has traditionally driven such migration. The lack of a formal economy, slack implementation of labour laws and massive corruption has often led to the exploitation of migrant workers. The migration also robs many of them from claiming sops provided by provincial governments, including food rations and other benefits due to them.

With states like Kerala coming up with social sector schemes for migrant population, things are getting better for their lot. The massive remittances back to their home states through banks following greater penetration of bank accounts also augurs well for the economy as a whole. But such occasional bouts of violence targeting these vital cogs have the potential to cause massive jolts to the workings of the informal economy.

In the latest instance, more than 50,000 migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are estimated to have fled Gujarat in a week. The police have arrested 342 miscreants by the latest count and industrial units employing migrants have been given protection. Cases have also been slapped against people spreading hate messages over social media.

As the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress trade blows over these incidents of violence, Thakor has announced a ‘sadbhavana’ (goodwill) fast from October 11 — demanding release of his supporters detained in the crackdown.

Gujarat Police chief Shivanand Jha has sought to allay the fears. He pins part of the exodus on the approaching festival season. It remains to be seen whether things will get back to normal once the festival season concludes post Diwali, the festival of lights.