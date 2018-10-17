Opinion | Sabarimala row: BJP, Left, Congress bungled in handling fallout of Supreme Court verdict

Anand Kochukudy

At the under-reconstruction Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, a room on the first floor, next to the state BJP president is designated ‘Chief Minister’s Office’.

For a party that opened its account in the state only as recently as 2016 and has no more than a solitary member in the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly, that might sound like a pipedream.

But then, the BJP has been on a roll across India in the last five years. Having long been on the lookout for an issue that could propel them beyond their fringe existence in the state, the Supreme Court’s verdict on the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple could not have come at a more opportune time for the BJP.

Ironically, when the historic verdict permitting the entry of women of all age-groups came on September 28, the BJP welcomed it.

Perhaps realising Sabarimala’s potential to generate votes, it did not take long for the saffron outfit to volte-face on the issue. Since then, the BJP has spared no effort to convert the state-wide namajapa yatras (prayer processions) and demonstrations into an agitation against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala.

Congress, the principal Opposition in Kerala, threw in their lot with the devotees opposing the verdict even before the BJP formally did.

For a party that claims the legacy of the Vaikom Satyagraha (and Guruvayoor Satyagraha) for temple entry of ‘lower caste’ people in the then princely states of Travancore and Cochin, it has cut a sorry figure on Sabarimala.

Congress leaders instead claim they have, by far, maintained the most consistent position on the issue of Sabarimala among all political parties. They point to an affidavit submitted by the United Democratic Front (UDF) government in the Supreme Court in 2016 to buttress their argument.

Indeed, they have been consistent in their opposition to (menstruating) women’s entry into Sabarimala. What about their commitment to gender parity and progressive ideals though?

The Congress reckons they would lose much of the Hindu votes in the state to the BJP if they were to not stand with the ‘sentiments’ of the Ayyappa devotees. It is unclear if they take into account the silent majority of non-vocal people watching the proceedings unfold in horror and judging for themselves.

As for the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, they need to be credited for not flinching from their position in the face of visible public anger.

However, they have gone about their jobs tactlessly and without anticipating this fallout. And they can certainly be accused of arm-twisting the autonomous Travancore Devaswom board -- a statutory body that manages the affairs of temples in Kerala. A Padmakumar, a political appointee heading the board, has been making U-turns almost on a daily basis.

For instance, when the apex court verdict came, Padmakumar had indicated the board would go for a review petition against the judgment as it went against their argument in the Supreme Court (the Devaswom Board had maintained a consistent position against the entry of menstruating women in Sabarimala).

Within a couple of days, after getting a dressing-down from Vijayan, he was loath to it and indicated the board’s position would have to be in conjunction with the state government. And sure enough, the board duly met and formally announced they would not go for a review.

This presented a huge opportunity to the Hindutva brigade to go to town claiming how the ‘atheist government’ was being discriminatory against the majority community and bullying the Devaswom Board to toe its line.

Political parties aside, powerful socio-religious organisations such as the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) have muddied waters with their own political games.

The NSS, a powerful three-tier organisation with more than 10,000 micro units across Kerala, is actively engaged in organising people on the ground to protest.

The Ezhava outfit SNDP and its political wing -- The Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) -- a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), have taken divergent positions. Although SNDP general secretary Vellapally Natesan initially backed the beleaguered state government, he later backpedalled on the issue to set sail on two boats -- presumably to protect the interest of his son (and BDJS state president) Tushar Vellapally and his own burgeoning ambitions.

What is tragic in the case of both organisations founded by social reformists in the early 20th century is how they have regressed through more than 100 years of their existence in Kerala.

Having fought against the oppressive caste practices perpetuated by the Brahminical order existing then and fighting hard to claim entry in temples across the state, these very organisations are now bizarrely fighting to secure the preservation of customs and traditions -- the very customs and traditions that debarred them from entering these very temples less than a century ago.

One can only hope that the people of Kerala, known for their high literacy levels and human development indices will ultimately come to their senses and foil the attempts of the merchants of hate to transport the state back in time to the 19th century.

(Anand Kochukudy is a Delhi-based academic and political commentator. Views expressed are personal)