Opinion | Quality of India-Russia ties will determine global geopolitics

Nandan Unnikrishnan

The current churn in geopolitics had catapulted what should have been a routine annual summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi into an eagerly anticipated high-profile event.

Every gesture of the two leaders was carefully observed and analysed for meaning. "Why didn't Modi go to the airport to receive Putin as he did other leaders?"; "Who initiated the hug between Putin and Modi?"; "Why was the S-400 deal so underplayed — ignored in the MEA list of agreements and relegated to one sentence in paragraph 45 the end of the 68-paragraph joint statement?"; "How much will the two unseen elephants in the room — US and China — influence the outcomes of the summit?"

In the end, the outcome was a bit of an anti-climax, despite the drama around possible US sanctions on the military purchases and speculation about Russia's growing closeness to China.

Some expected deals and agreements materialised; others didn't. In the defence sector, the controversial $5 billion (approx) contract for the S-400 air defence system was signed. But the expected deals for an additional $3 billion — four frigates, 200 Kamov helicopters, 48 Mi helicopters and licensed production of assault rifles — didn't come through. These are expected to be signed some time later.

Several other important agreements were signed during the visit — nuclear, space, railways, agriculture, and bilateral cooperation between small and medium scale industries.

The agreement on nuclear energy cooperation expands Russia's involvement in this sector in India. Provision of a second site for Russian reactors was agreed to by India, while Russia committed to providing the VVER +3 generation reactors and increasing the level of localisation in the project. Significantly a framework agreement was signed on collaboration in third countries across the world. India and Russia already collaborate on a project in Bangladesh.

The agreement on space will open the doors for Indian astronauts to Russian training facilities and expertise. It also allows for setting up of data collection centres for India's "NavIC" regional navigational system in Russia and Russia's "Glonass" system in India.

Also, there were agreements on cooperation in enhancing train speeds on the Nagpur-Secunderabad sector, improving efficiency and traffic management of passenger and cargo trains, and cooperation in transport education.

Another agreement was for cooperation in boosting water transport and developing suitable craft for both inland waterways and coastal transportation. A significant agreement was signed on joint investments in fertiliser production, with a Russian commitment to export to India about 2 million tonnes annually — valued at about $1 billion. Additionally, there was one signed on co-operation in Russia's Far East.

All these reflect that there is still a lot of life in the relationship that many had recently begun to believe had started to skid as a car on ice. But it is still too early to celebrate a rejuvenation because the dependence on defence cooperation continues.

Equally important is the growing impression that India is beginning to appreciate the role that Russia plays in India's quest to emerge as a significant global player. Both Russia and India seek a multipolar world and both want a security architecture in Asia that "provides equal and indivisible security to all countries in Asia and in the regions of Pacific and Indian Oceans."

India's challenges on the Eurasian (Europe + Asia) supercontinent — Afghanistan, West Asia, Central Asia, connectivity projects, etc. — will be eased by robust cooperation with Russia. Multilateral cooperation between India, Russia and other nations in Eurasian connectivity projects could give all countries wider choices, thereby diluting any one country's ability to promote its influence through such projects.

Similarly, it is important to remember Russia benefits from a good relationship with a strong and developed India. It will give Russia more strategic space vis-à-vis other regional or global great powers. Russia, as much as India, does not want the emergence of a hegemon either in Eurasia or globally. But for this partnership to benefit both countries, they need to be independently strong and stable, not only militarily, but also economically. Only then will the relationship acquire the necessary weight to promote a more equitable world.

The critical question is if they will succeed or not in this quest for independent strength and how they can help each other achieve this goal. It is the quality of India-Russia relationship that could to a large extent determine the shape of the world that emerges out of the current geopolitical churn.