Opinion | Politics must not cast a shadow over literary events

Sujata Anandan

Maharashtra has a long tradition of the fiercest literary resistance to the political regime of the day. There is no greater example of this than Bal Gangadhar Tilak who took on the British through his two newspapers Kesari and Mahratta. It is through the columns in these newspapers that he sounded the bugle of resistance against the imperial powers — not for nothing did the British call him “the father of the Indian unrest”. That policy of unrest was taken up and forward by Mahatma Gandhi who finally succeeded in getting the British to quit India.

Closer to our times is the unforgettable Durga Bhagwat who unequivocally took on Indira Gandhi during the Emergency and was jailed for her fierce resistance to the denial of the freedom of speech and expression. She later refused any government honour such as the Padmashree, Jnanpith award, etc.

Now, Nayantara Sahgal, Indira Gandhi’s cousin, is at the centre of a storm. Sahgal fiercely opposed the Emergency and more recently returned her awards in protest against the current government’s curtailments of freedom of speech and expression. This time, however, the controversy is surrounding her attending a Marathi literary meet being held in the provincial town of Yavatmal in Maharashtra.

Organisers of the 92nd Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, in the spirit of the above-mentioned fiercely independent Marathi writers, invited Sahgal to inaugurate the event on January 11. Soon, controversy erupted over the travesty of having a writer in English preside a Marathi literary meet. A closer investigation revealed it was a deliberately manufactured controversy to rescind the invitation to Sahgal. Local Congress and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers created the English-Marathi divide that neither state Congress President Ashok Chavan nor MNS President Raj Thackeray were aware of. Apparently the local BJP unit was also part of this controversy.

Later, Thackeray issued a statement saying that neither he nor his party are against the English language and that Sahgal’s presence at the meet would only have raised the stock of a local event and brought it into national focus. This statement has startled many who look at the MNS chief as Marathi chauvinist.

Though the meet was sponsored by the local BJP unit, for the organisers of the meet, the Kolte Library, the last thing they wanted was to politicise it. However, local BJP leaders felt that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sahgal sharing a stage could be a problem, especially if Sahgal spoke up against the current regime’s pressures on free thought and expression and lack of inclusiveness (which she would indeed have, according to a script of her address released to sections of the media).

Fadnavis has shrugged off all responsibility for the withdrawal of the invitation to Sahgal, shifting the blame on to the local organisers. However, for the organisers of the event, the embarrassment has only increased with two prominent journalists, Rajeev Khandekar, the editor-in-chief of ABP Majha, and Girish Kuber, editor of Marathi newspaper Loksatta, deciding to pull out of the meet. They were slated to speak on the freedom of speech and expression in the media. Both Khandekar and Kuber have expressed their disappointment in the organisers’ ‘lack of courage’ to stand up to political pressure and said it would be hypocritical to talk about a free press in India when a prominent writer is being denied that very freedom of speech and expression at the same platform. “In any case, for years now Marathi litterateurs have lost the guts to challenge the establishment, whichever political party it may be,” said Kuber.

Following Khandekar’s and Kuber’s decision, at least 35 delegates have decided to boycott the meet unless Sahgal is invited back to the event. Criticism is rising from all quarters against not just the discourtesy shown towards Sahgal but also the capitulation to political authority.

As one delegate who pulled out of the meet put it, “Literature should not surrender to politics. If a government is scared of writers, it means its days are over.” That is precisely what the government seems to fear.

With the general elections in a few months and the state elections slated to be held later this year, these developments gain significance. It might not be an election issue the way farm distress and joblessness will be discussed, but it shows the insecurity of the government towards the fag end of its term.

Sujata Anandan is a senior journalist and author. Views are personal.