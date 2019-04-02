App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | New challenges for BJP in the northeast

It is not at all clear if the elections will yield a dispensation that will encourage inclusion and not exclusion.

Subir Roy

Since the last general elections which saw the  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win 10 seats in the northeast against the Congresses’ eight, the BJP was on a roll. By the end of last year the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), led by the BJP, had made the northeast Congress mukt. But recent developments have, if nothing else, made the scene quite confused. This has cast doubt on the claim by Amit Shah that the BJP will this time bag 21 out of the 25 parliamentary seats in the northeast.

A key issue is the BJP’s failure to convert the NEDA, which is a political alliance, into an electoral one. The party has been able to forge an alliance with two parties in Assam and one in Nagaland but parties in the six other states have decided to sidestep the BJP.

A key fallout of this is the BJP central leadership denying a ticket for the parliamentary elections to Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s finance minister, who had been a symbol of the assertive BJP. The official reason is that he is a key resource and the party would like to have him supervise the entire northeast and not let him get bogged down in his own constituency. But being a young man in a hurry, he is reported to be in low spirits.

A significant development is the National People’s Party of Meghalaya, led by Conrad Sangma, chief minister supported by the BJP, deciding to field its own candidates in 14 of the 25 constituencies in the northeast. This is because of the absence of an electoral alliance with the BJP. The feeling is that NPP will benefit at the cost of the BJP from the disillusionment in the northeast over the citizenship law amendment bill. The BJP’s counterargument is that in the absence of the NPP candidates these votes would have gone to the Congress. Nothing prevents the NPP from supporting a post-poll alliance with the NDA should that become necessary.

Political labels are lightly worn in the northeast, as in Goa, and ministry making depends not so much on the final outcome of elections but the clout of leading political forces. In such a situation, to what extent development issues and the record of those who have been in power play a role in electoral outcomes and post-election government formation is wide open.

Issues which matter in the northeast are infrastructure, the future of the youth and identity. The NDA government has been able to highlight its achievement on infrastructure by inaugurating two key bridges which will be of immense logistical help. Train services have also been expanded. On the other hand, the northeast today has gone back a little on air services.

The future of the youth is critical in the region as disaffection strengthens the ability of separatists forces to make new recruitments. The availability of jobs plays a key role in shaping the mood of the youth. The Assam jobs scam has become an electoral issue with opposition parties demanding an enquiry into nearly a thousand government appointments allegedly going to relatives and supporters of the BJP and ministers. This issue is also being cited to ask what happened to the chief minister’s promise of a corruption-free administration.

By far the most important long term issue in the northeast is over identity and it has been brought back to the front burner with the publication of the draft national register of citizens and parliament passing the citizenship amendment bill, which thereafter lapsed with the dissolution of parliament. BJP leaders, national and regional, are realizing that the consequences of these two exercises go far beyond disenfranchising and deporting illegal Muslim migrants and making it easy for Hindu refugees to have proper residential status.

Arunachal Pradesh has recently been rocked by violence against its BJP-led government because of its plan, now shelved, to give permanent resident status to six tribes and Gorkhas who don’t belong to the state. (They are neither Muslim migrants nor Hindu refugees.) The deputy chief minister’s house was set on fire and the police fought to stave off mob attacks on the chief minister’s home. The protests are by those who fear the move will change the demographic character of the state and create too many claimants for jobs under reservation quotas. It is similar demographic fears which have driven agitations in Assam against allowing Hindu (who will be Bengali speaking) refugees from the neighbouring country.

Additionally, the BJP’s many political allies in the northeast are realizing that the Hindutva credo at the national level may not have a place in the sun for Christians but they are both numerically and culturally important in the northeast. So the issue is: are the BJP and sections in the northeast natural allies?

There are no clear or easy solutions to these issues in a region with diverse linguistic, religious and cultural identities. The way to go beyond them is to encourage people to live in peace side by side and hope that over time identities will get to be shared. It is not at all clear if the elections will yield a dispensation that will encourage inclusion and not exclusion. If it is the latter then there will be further strife and misery for the poor.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 08:14 am

tags #Arunachal Pradesh #Assam #BJP #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #North East Democratic Alliance #Northeast

