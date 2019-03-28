Opinion | Lok Sabha Polls: It’s a season for defections in Maharashtra

Sujata Anandan

Last week the Congress got a real fright when rumours spread like wild fire that their state party president Ashok Chavan was joining the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

Chavan has been a Rahul Gandhi favourite for long, even before Gandhi became party president. Chavan became Maharashtra Chief Minister at Gandhi’s behest but had to quit in 2010 after his name surfaced in the Adarsh scam. With the demise of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, Chavan is the last tall Congress leader in Maharashtra — he was one of only two Congress candidates who won the Lok Sabha election in 2014. Given this, his exit would have been a spectacular blow for the grand old party.

Working under the radar, however, Chavan has rebuilt the party bases in Maharashtra and rid the Congress of troublesome parvenus such as former revenue minister Narayan Rane and of late Sujoy Vikhe-Patil, son of their leader of opposition in the assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. In the division of seats between the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress got 24 and the NCP got 20. The remaining four seats were left for smaller allies such as the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) representing farmers, Communist factions and those of Dalit representatives.

While dividing seats, the Vikle-Patils’ coveted Ahmednagar seat went to the NCP. An exchange was on the cards but for that the NCP would have upped its tally to at least 23. Pawar has never got along with the Vikhe-Patils who have travelled between the saffron and secular allies with ease over the decades and it was convenient for both the Congress and the NCP to ignore Sujay Vikhe-Patil’s defection to the BJP.

Another expedient exit from the NCP to the BJP has been that of Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, son of the sitting NCP MP Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, who had wanted to contest from his father’s seat, Madha. That was one of the four seats the NCP won despite the 2014 Modi wave — but Vijaysinh has been an unremarkable MP. Vijaysinh won essentially on Pawar’s capital after the former Union minister vacated that seat in 2014 and chose the Rajya Sabha route to Parliament.

This time, however, Pawar first indicated he would want to return to the Lok Sabha through Madha but in view of multiple members of his family, including two great-nephews, having expressed the desire to contest elections, Pawar stepped back from the fray. That caused unrest among scions of other families who were being ignored by both the Congress and the NCP. Now there is a battle for the Madha seat by two scions — Ranjit Naik-Nimbalkar who joined the BJP from the Congress and Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil. One is sure to be disappointed.

Apart from these, another high-profile exit has been that of Pratik Patil, the grandson of former Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil. Pratik and his brother Vishal were hopeful of a Congress ticket from their home turf of Sangli but the party needed to accommodate the SSS from that seat. Though neither brother has joined any other party so far, Vishal is likely to contest as an independent and that is likely to benefit the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

On the flip side, the very alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP has given both parties a royal headache. Marathi actor Amol Kolhe, the television face of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and star Shiv Sena campaigner, has joined the NCP hoping to be fielded from Shirur. Also, many Shiv Sainiks are rebelling against the award of tickets to old tired faces from constituencies like Amravati and Nashik.

While Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray pulled off an impossible deal with the BJP, his supporters feel betrayed by their party leaders who kept up the rhetoric against the BJP for five years and struck a deal in the eleventh hour. These leaders will now have to be answerable to the electorate.

This resentment runs across regions and it’s not just for the Shiv Sena but also for the BJP. About four dozen party workers quit the BJP after the alliance was announced over the contentious seat of Palghar. Both the parties bitterly contested that seat in the May 2018 bypolls with the Shiv Sena fielding the son of the deceased BJP MP and the BJP fielding a Congress defector. Against all odds the BJP won that seat and now BJP workers are upset that with the Sena taking the seat their efforts have gone to waste.

Sujay Vikhe-Patil’s entry into the BJP, while helping it to gain some brownie points against the Congress, is likely to wipe off any benefits. This is because if he is given a ticket it would be at the cost of sitting MP Dilip Gandhi. Dilip Gandhi’s supporters are already up in arms at the betrayal and that is the chaos that the Congress and NCP are looking for in the hope they can swing the seat. The BJP has also seen defections from its frontal bodies such as the Kisan cell and doctors cell to the NCP. They are men with powerful bases in their pocket boroughs.

There is a bigger problem the BJP and the Shiv Sena face — distrust among party workers at the grassroots. Both have been weaned for five years on dissent and opposition towards each other. They are finding it difficult to become allies again, By contrast, despite top flights from their parties, Congress and NCP workers have been preparing to fight as one over the past year. Their alliance is more seamless at the grassroots.

