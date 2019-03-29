App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | Lok Sabha polls 2019: The rising importance of women voters

In a democracy like India, the political establishment cannot ignore the aspiration of voters for too long.

Rajesh Kumar @Rajesh_views
Representative image
Congress has said that the money in its proposed income guarantee scheme, the Nyunatam Aay Yojana, will be transferred to the account of the woman in the family and has termed it a women-centric scheme. The party has proposed that, if voted to power, it will give Rs 72,000 per year to the bottom 20 percent of the poorest households. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also promised to get the women reservation bill passed, aside from giving 33 percent reservation to women in government jobs.

Congress is not the only party which is targeting women voters. The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's Ujjwala Yojana, which provides support to poor families adopting LPG for cooking, is another example, as the beneficiary of the scheme is the woman in the household. Women have also benefited significantly from the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and construction of toilets. The government deserves credit for focusing on sanitation in such a big way. Further, the Biju Janata Dal has said that it will give 33 percent of tickets to women in the Lok Sabha election.

It is encouraging to see that political parties are paying attention to issues related to women. However, this could partly be driven by the rising importance of women in elections. Women participation in elections has changed dramatically over the years. Prannoy Roy and Dorab R. Sopariwala in their new book The Verdict: Decoding India's Elections aptly highlight this change. They show that the women turnout in Lok Sabha elections went up from about 47 percent in 1962 to about 66 percent in 2014—a jump of about 19 percentage points. This is remarkable, as the turnout among men increased by just about 5 percentage points during the same period. It is possible that women turnout will surpass male participation in this Lok Sabha election.

Associate Editor - Views|Moneycontrol

The change is even more dramatic in assembly elections. Here the women turnout increased by a whopping 27 percentage points between 1962 and 2017-18, surpassing the male turnout by one percentage point. Importantly, this change is voluntary. In a 2014 paper, published in the Economic and Political Weekly, analysing the rise in women participation, economists Mudit Kapoor and Shamika Ravi noted: "Our analysis reveals a sharp decline in gender bias in voting over time, across all states, including the traditionally backward states…this improvement does not seem to be brought about by a deliberate top-down policy action but largely due to voluntary participation of women voters in elections, that is the reason, we term this phenomenon as one of self-empowerment."

Although women participation has increased significantly over the years, it has not translated into proportionally higher representation in the Parliament. As Milan Vaishnav highlighted in an article last year, women constituted only 8.1 percent of all candidates in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Also, women are more likely to contest from seats reserved for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. Vaishnav noted in the article: "…there are clear patterns driving where women contest elections. Women are more likely to run for office in states where they are systematically underrepresented in the general population. Political parties, for their part, have accommodated women by fielding them in areas reserved for historically disadvantaged groups."

Also, it was only in 2009 that women representation in the Lok Sabha crossed the 10 percent mark and stood at 11.6 percent in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Aside from low representation, there is another important element in the story that deserves attention. As Roy and Sopariwala highlight in their book, while the number of women above 18 years of age is at 97.2 percent of the male population, only 92.7 percent are registered to vote. Therefore, a significant number of women are not registered to vote. In a way, this shows the persistence of social weakness in the country which needs to be addressed.

While women representation is awfully low in the Parliament, the positive part of the story is that it is going up. It is possible that increasing women participation in voting will over time lead to better representation. In a democracy like ours, the political establishment cannot ignore the aspiration of voters for too long. At a broader level, higher participation of women has strengthened the Indian democracy, and political parties now have every incentive to address issues that are of importance to women voters.

While the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are important for a variety of reasons, they might also go down in history as the national election when women turnout surpassed male participation.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Nyunatam Aay Yojana #Politics

