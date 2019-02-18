Opinion | It’s early days for an opposition grand alliance

Subir Roy

The outcome of the coming Lok Sabha elections will critically depend on how well the various seat sharing arrangements between the opposition parties work, preventing the kind of vote splitting that enabled the BJP to win a resounding victory and absolute majority in 2014 with only 31 per cent of the popular vote.

Towards this end these parties have done two things right. By seeking to forge a grand alliance before the elections, no matter how imperfect, they are not just trying to prevent vote splitting but also post-poll confusion and unnecessary haggling in a situation in which they may have the numbers but not the working arrangement for a coalition to function.

The second is to give priority to working out a common minimum programme. This is most elementary as they have to be able to tell the voters what they stand for and will try to do if they come to power. This process will clear their minds of a lot of cobwebs — that is what is unacceptable to many or simply impracticable.

Right now some leaders are in — notably Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu, Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sharad Pawar and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal — and other are out, such as Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) Naveen Patnaik and Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, the key is held by those who are neither in nor out — notably Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Mayawati and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.

Mayawati with her BSP is officially not in at all at the national level, having preferred to forge a definitive alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, from which the Congress has been left out. However, few believe this is the end of the story as two traditional seats of Congress leaders have been left aside for the party.

What is important foremost is whether the BSP-SP alliance will deliver in UP, which going by past vote-share arithmetic it should. If the wind blows in favour of the opposition, then Mayawati, after having delivered UP, can be expected to strike a hard bargain at the national level. She is known to have prime ministerial ambitions.

The Congress position across most of the country is that after being decimated (in some areas virtually obliterated) it is seeking to stage a comeback. A lot of this pivots on Gandhi. After the dramatically better showing by the party in the assembly elections late last year, BJP campaigners have stopped calling him “pappu”. He is now visibly more confident and those meeting him in small groups come back with the impression that he is a humble and patient listener.

As against the positives, what is obviously holding back the Opposition from coming out with a powerful and comprehensive alliance is the many differences among the parties at the grassroots level. This is tellingly illustrated by the relationship between the TMC and the Congress in West Bengal, and AAP and the Congress in Delhi.

The TMC has come to power in West Bengal by trampling upon the Left Front and over time been able to do away with its alliance with the Congress. Both the Left Front and the Congress are shadows of their former selves and matters are not helped by Banerjee’s abrasive personal style. The Congress is a house divided in the state on the issue of forging an alliance with the TMC, again things not being helped by continuing defections from the Congress to the TMC.

There is a parallel between the situations in West Bengal and Delhi, as also a critical difference. AAP under the leadership of Kejriwal decimated the Congress in the last assembly elections and roundly defeated the BJP in what was its traditional pocket borough. The animosity between the victor (AAP) and the vanquished (Congress) is powerful. However, unlike in West Bengal where Banerjee’s hold remains extensive, AAP has been turned into a shadow of its former victorious self. The irony is that it is now eager to form an alliance with the Congress which appears unwilling. In opposition politics where personalities matter, the Congress in Delhi is led by Sheila Dikshit who will find it difficult to forget the defeat inflicted on her government by Kejriwal.

It is because of complexities like these that opposition leaders such as Banerjee and Mayawati have been speaking of an understanding at the national level but state units being free to go their own ways.

However, will the Congress leadership in West Bengal, implacably opposed to the TMC, acquiesce to asking its followers to vote for TMC candidates for the Lok Sabha under a seat-sharing arrangement forged by national leaders?

Also, what happens in the states where assembly elections are also due during April-May? For example, the TDP supporters in Andhra Pradesh may have to end up voting against the Congress candidate for the assembly but for the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha.

It’s because of such complications that the emerging opposition alliance at the Centre looks distinctively untidy but the situation is evolving — leaders’ public statements symptomatic of the hard bargaining over seat sharing going on behind the scenes. There is time yet for a credible opposition alliance to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP soon.

Subir Roy is a senior journalist and author. The views expressed are personal.