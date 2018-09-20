Opinion | Is RSS reinventing itself or reworking a new path for its goals?

Shekhar Iyer

In the three-day interaction between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and non-RSS invites in Delhi, Bhagwat’s comments have thrown new light on a bunch of issues, including at interpreting the “bunch of thoughts”, a collection of speeches by its former head MS Golwalkar. Bhagwat also spoke about the Sangh’s core principle of “unity in diversity” and that a “Hindu Rashtra doesn't mean there's no place for Muslims”.

However, were Bhagwat’s comments an act of setting the cat among the pigeons? One may be tempted to describe it as a reinvention of the old ways of thinking. Or is it an attempt at adopting new ways of looking at an old school of thought?

Broadly speaking, it is clear that India’s largest ideological platform wants a change in the perception of its objectives, workings, and influence on politics, economy and personalities.

The reasons for this change may be varied — from seeking greater acceptability to ridding itself of the blame heaped by its critics for several horrible events, such as lynching by cow vigilantes, targeted attacks on Dalits, minorities and even women in the name of honour.

In an election year one will also not rule out the unstated political objectives either. This, however, will depend on how the BJP, which draws strength from the RSS credo and cadre, responds to the sarsanghchalak’s willingness for a larger engagement.

An inescapable impression is that the RSS, as a group — and Bhagwat as its chief — is candid to acknowledge that as things stand today it may not have been right about itself in assuming to be the best repository of conventional wisdom. As time passes on, like every institution, it is also subject to changing its views. There are no valid reasons for it to remain caught in a time warp.

The three-day conclave has also showed that the RSS is not scared of revisiting bothersome issues that threaten harmony and dialogue across sections.

What’s even more apparent is that the Sangh’s goals for India, which shaped the last 93 years of the organisation’s existence, are not etched in stone. This may be largely on account of how different sections of society, including upwardly-mobile Hindu middle-class, have come to perceive it — some in fear and awe, some in confusion and hate.

One of the challenges the RSS faces is that even those who are filled with admiration for its social work in times of natural calamities are not aware of its attempts for unification of a caste-ridden society. Somewhere, the Sangh has been unable to communicate this. Bhagwat would want us to believe that it is the larger goals of a vibrant, progressive and strong India that shape its programmes and policies, including its support for its political arm, the BJP.

But those goals are unattainable if many people were to think that the RSS actually supports militant patriotism, Islamophobia, suspects the loyalty of non-Hindus, looks askance at crude beliefs and behaviour, bigotry and misogyny and drives exclusivity, which may border on or resemble feelings that trigger hate crimes.

So what is the way forward for the RSS? Will Bhagwat’s assertions force its affiliates, including the BJP and its galaxy of leaders, to re-examine their thought processes, behaviour and utterances?

An honest reassessment on the ideas set forth by Bhagwat would mean that not just the RSS but even the BJP and a hardline body like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) do some soul searching.

This exercise will have to be independent of whether there is a positive response from its political rivals or not. It would have keep in mind that an ideologically-opposed Left will refuse to see any change in the RSS or see any sincerity in Bhagwat’s words. Similarly, mired in its problems and challenges, the Congress will be far from willing to give the RSS a benefit of doubt.

As it seeks a renewed mandate, the BJP would have to reflect in a larger measure Bhagwat’s new line of thinking.

It will be wrong to assume that Bhagwat is speaking for himself and what he has said reflects his personal beliefs. As the past precedents have shown, nothing that the RSS has ever done is done at an individual level. Similarly, it is inconceivable that Bhagwat would have spoken without his thoughts being discussed at various levels within the RSS.

Adding to that thought, it would be unthinkable that Bhagwat would not have sounded out the Sangh’s most prominent swayamsevak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before undertaking this exercise.

Only time and events to follow can throw light on this epoch-making moment in an argumentative India.