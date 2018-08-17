Opinion | In Vajpayee’s demise, BJP has lost a touch of magic and decency

Shiv Visvanathan

Each death is a summon to memory, where narratives flow around you. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death, his quiet farewell to a nation was poignant because it was not the politician but the person who mattered.

When you remembered Vajpayee, you did not raise a flag or shout a slogan. At the most, you recite a poem, echoing a few stanzas, because this man brought poetics to politics. He was a style, an aesthetic at a time few people achieved an aesthetics in politics.

Historically and psychologically, no two leaders could have been more apart and more complementary than Lal Krishna Advani and Vajpayee. Advani is a puritan, a Spartan. He reminds one of a piece of geometry in his integrity. But he lacks humour, a sense of frailty. Vajpayee that way was more vulnerable, more open to desire and to mistakes. As a result, he was more tolerant, more open. The sense of the bohemian in him made him more likeable. It added a sense of tolerance.

While one watches Advani, one senses a bit of the unforgiving. Advani’s ethics is like a chartered accountant. It’s precise. Vajpayee’s aesthetic was like an impressionist, built stroke by stroke. When Advani said he loved movies, he sounded like a headmaster evaluating a tutorial. When Vajpayee claimed he loves a poem, one wanted to recite it with him. Yet the aesthete and the ascetic built the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party we know. Narendra Modi is secondary to building the BJP.

Advani and Vajpayee could survive in potential wilderness, Vajpayee was more relaxed and tolerant realising with a poets’ wisdom that eventually power does not last. Modi, on the other hand, needs a certainty of power to be Modi.

Modi loves power, Vajpayee loved life and that is why their legacies will be different. Vajpayee loved words. When he wrote a poem he celebrated language, desire and life. When Modi wrote a poem, it was a dutiful shakha exercise. Vajpayee, in that sense was the last of the aesthetics, who loved life and language. He worked out of a celebration of life and in that sense he was not a complete chauvinist.

In fact, at one level one is tempted to compare him with another giant figure who died last week — M Kurunanidhi. Karunanidhi wedded films and politics to create a great movement. Vajpayee added poetry, language and politics to create a union of a party. Each gave to his language a sense of life, of cosmopolitanism which they thrived on.

But Vajpayee had something few politicians had — an easy sense of charisma. A Vajpayee for all his ideological inclinations could convey doubt, regret, and enact an apology. His ideology could not overwhelm his personality. When most politicians share persona, public masks, Vajpayee remained an endearing person.

When one thinks of a Modi or Advani, one thinks of duty. When one thinks of Vajpayee one thinks of desire. He was probably the only BJP man who had a sense of the erotic, who enjoyed life, had a sense of laughter, could be himself outside and inside power.

One senses few politicians who could match him on that. He was easy with his body and its frailties. That ease described his life and politics. He was not like his colleagues living life through an ideological foot rules. For friendship, enjoyment, sharing a drink went beyond straitjacket.

If anyone humanised the BJP and prevented it from projecting itself as a robotics club it was Vajpayee. His shakha was a poets’ soiree. He could talk of love, when others breathed the brimstone of patriotism. But this does not mean he loved his country less; just that he loved it differently.

I remember people talking of Vajpayee during the Emergency. Even his opponents sensed that there was a politician both human and humane. In that sense he was also a bit confusing. One had to naively ask, what was a fun-loving man doing in a cart load of ideologues. Vajpayee himself must have seen the irony and paradox, laughed over it as he shared a drink and celebrated memories.

He was a gentleman. He used wit not like the bully boy’s heckling we see today. He would ensure that Sonia Gandhi would always be treated with respect and grace, something which today’s leaders would never understand. It was a gracefulness, an old world aesthetics that today’s electoral politic could never condone.

His decency was more than skin deep. He looked at Pakistan as a friendship to be recovered. I think his finest moment was after the Gujarat riots when he asked Modi to follow Raj Dharma after the violence. Modi recoiled and in that capsule encounter lies the history of Indian politics since 2000. Vajpayee moves to oblivion. With his passing away, the BJP has lost a touch of magic and decency.

(Shiv Visvanathan is professor, Jindal Global Law School and director, Centre for Study of Knowledge Systems, OP Jindal Global University. The views expressed are personal.)