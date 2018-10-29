Opinion | In Tamil Nadu, it’s advantage AIADMK and EPS, for now

Sumanth Raman

On October 25, the much-awaited verdict of the third Judge in the 18 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs)' disqualification case went in favour of the ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dispensation in Tamil Nadu.

Justice Satyanarayana of the Madras High Court held that the action of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal in disqualifying 18 MLAs belonging to the TTV Dhinakaran camp was valid, thus in a way, agreeing with the verdict of the former Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Indira Banejree.

The verdict of Justice Sundar, the judge who earlier heard the case along with the former chief justice of the Madras High Court was however different, and it held that the Speaker’s action as invalid. The split verdict necessitated the matter being heard by the third Judge.

The judgment has come as a big shot in the arm for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). EPS, as he is known, has now successfully run a government, which has often been thought to be on the verge of collapse, for over 18 months and he shows every sign of staying on for much longer.

This judgment, and the fact that Dhinakaran (nephew of Sasikala Natarajan and leader of the rival camp) has been unable to attract any more MLAs to his side besides the 18 and the five he added since (who incidentally now also face the threat of being disqualified), means that there is no immediate threat to the AIADMK government.

For Dhinakaran (and Sasikala), the verdict is a significant setback. Dhinakaran has said that by October 31 or November 1, there would be a decision on whether to appeal against the High Court order in the Supreme Court or not.

Though Dhinakaran tried to put a brave face on it saying that it was only an experience, the fact that those MLAs who stuck with him have now lost their assembly seats and face a bleak political future will surely deter others from trooping to his side in the near term.

The disqualified MLAs have the option of going on appeal to the Supreme Court but it could take quite a while for the final verdict to be out. Even if the SC stays the High Court verdict, it would not help them unless the Speaker’s decision itself is stayed -- something that the Madras High Court refused to do.

All that Dhinakaran may get is a stay on the by-elections to fill up these seats until the final judgment of the SC.

Indeed, such a stay may actually help the EPS camp as they, despite the bravado in public, would hardly be keen to face the electorate soon.

For the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also, the verdict was a dampener. Though the immediate possibility of the government falling was not very high with Dhinakaran maintaining in recent weeks that all he wanted was a change of chief minister and not the fall of the government, the DMK would have hoped that the political instability and perhaps even a confidence vote that may have followed a possible reinstatement of the MLAs, would have provided them an opportunity to potentially topple the government.

The silver lining for the DMK and other Opposition parties is that there must now be by-elections to fill these 18 vacant seats. In all, there are 20 seats (18 plus two seats because of the demise of Thiruparankundram MLA AK Bose and of Tiruvarur MLA and former CM M Karunanidhi) that need to go to the polls and the DMK will be hoping to make a big impact in these by-elections.

However, for them also, the by-elections would be an acid test after the debacle they faced at RK Nagar in 2017 with the party candidate forfeiting his deposit.

For Dhinakaran, the challenge is immense. While he did win the RK Nagar assembly bypoll, replicating this win across Tamil Nadu will not be easy and he knows that only too well. A poor performance in the by-elections could seriously damage his political career. Rapprochement with the AIADMK always remains a possibility with leaders on both sides still comparing their squabble to a family feud among brothers.

However, if there are talks for such a merger, Dhinakaran will now go to them from a weaker position than he would have had his MLA's been reinstated.

Also, now that the MLAs have lost their posts there is little for them to lose from hereon and this may again be a dampener for a merger.

Unless, of course, EPS reaches out to the MLAs and seeks to rehabilitate them in the party which he may do if he feels that this would isolate Dhinakaran further or goad him towards a merger.

The ruling AIADMK will need to win at least seven out of the 20 seats in the bypolls to keep its government in a majority.

While this may not seem that easy given that they may be facing anti-incumbency and a united opposition alliance, it is by no means impossible for a ruling party to achieve.

And EPS has shown himself to be a shrewd operator. The timing of the bypolls may also be a factor with most of the bets being on them being held along with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

For now, in Tamil Nadu, it is advantage for the AIADMK and EPS. Until the next crisis, that is.

(Sumanth Raman is a Chennai-based television anchor and political analyst. Views are personal)