you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | How the contradictions of Karnataka politics will affect the election

The Congress-JD (S) alliance would predictably make a difference but the odds are still in favour of the BJP.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
By Kamlendra Kanwar

Karnataka politics is in a cauldron. With the parliamentary elections around the corner, the polls will test how internal contradictions can be reconciled, if at all, within the rickety Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition. That, in turn, will have a bearing on the Assembly elections four years down the line.

The acrimony between former chief minister Siddaramaiah (Congress) and current incumbent H.D. Kumaraswamy (JD-S) is too stark not to manifest itself in the poll battle for the Lok Sabha in which the Congress is contesting 20 seats and JD (S) eight in a seat-sharing arrangement. Fourteen years ago, Siddaramaiah had quit the JD (S), as former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda tied up with son Kumaraswamy to clear the decks for the latter by jettisoning his potential challenger Siddaramaiah.

However, it is not all hunky dory on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front as well. The former chief minister and BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa does not have age on his side. He is 76. There indeed is no leader worth the name to replace Yeddyurappa—so acute is the crisis of leadership in the Karnataka BJP.

Added to the uneasy alliance of the coalition partners is the undercurrent of a battle between the old guard and the new in the ruling coalition. Had the Central leadership of the Congress been mature and well-oiled, there would have been a big brother watching over and taking decisive action to stem the rot.

But Rahul Gandhi is an upstart whose only claim to leadership is the shrillness of his barbs against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the advantage of lineage which has catapulted him to the pole position.

The acrimony between Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy is not passé, but it has taken on a new hue with the sons of both leaders taking the war forward. With there being no clear-cut succession plan in place in both the Congress and the BJP, dissent is unbridled. The consequence could well affect both sides—the Congress-JD (S) alliance and the BJP.

It is not easy for the BJP to carry conviction with voters when it calls the Congress a party of corrupt people, but has little option other than to go with Yeddyurappa, despite his tainted record. It cannot forget how deeply it was affected when the jettisoning of Yeddy in 2013 reduced the BJP strength in the Assembly from 110 in 2008 to 40 in 2013.

The JD (S), too, has its share of problems. While Kumaraswamy is pushing his actor-son Nikhil Kumar to take over the mantle eventually from him, his brother H.D. Revanna is in turn pushing his son Prajwal Revanna. The game plan is to make him contest the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which he hopes, will propel him to become Gowda’s political heir.

It requires no messiah to predict that as things stand, the Congress-JD (S) alliance is an "alliance of compulsion”, forged to grab power and deny it to the BJP which was the single largest party after the assembly polls. The two parties are far from having been natural allies. In the circumstances, the glue that welds them together is not strong.

Indeed, it would be wrong to presume that the two partners would be able to automatically transfer votes to each other considering that there has been a history of bad blood between them. A genuine meeting of minds is even more difficult in the old Mysuru region, where both parties have traditionally been arch rivals.

The performance of the coalition has also not been spectacular. The Kumaraswamy government has been distinguishable by the differences between the partners and not by any policy initiatives worth the name. On a couple of occasions, the chief minister showed disgust and once he even broke into tears.

Yet, knowing that both the Congress and the JD (S) would suffer heavily if the tie-up falls apart, they have stuck it out together with the spectre of a break after the Lok Sabha polls staring them in the face.

The outcome of the Lok Sabha polls will be watched keenly in the overall context of the BJP’s chances to return to power at the Centre. A good performance by the BJP will bolster its claims to be a party that represents all regions. It will also have a bearing on long-term prospects in Kerala and Tamil Nadu where the party is vying for attention.

As things stand, the BJP seems to have an edge primarily because Narendra Modi is seen as a more acceptable prime ministerial material than Rahul Gandhi. Even the past record favours the BJP, having bagged 17 seats against Congress’ nine and JD (S)’ two in 2014. The Congress-JD (S) alliance would predictably make a difference but the odds are still in favour of the BJP.

Kamlendra Kanwar is a senior journalist. Views expressed are personal.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 01:57 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Karnataka #Kumaraswamy #Lok Sabha polls #Rahul Ghandi

