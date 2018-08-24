Opinion | Horrors of blasphemy laws in Pakistan must caution lawmakers in Punjab

Kamlendra Kanwar

After the bitter experience of how the blasphemy law in Pakistan has been misused to target the minorities who it professedly sought to protect, the decision of the Amarinder Singh government in Punjab to expand the scope of India’s desecration law has understandably raised eyebrows.

What the amendment has sought to do is to add Section 295AA to the Indian Penal Code to make “injury, damage or sacrilege to Guru Granth Sahib, Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Holy Quran and Holy Bible with the intention to hurt the religious feelings of the people” a crime punishable with life imprisonment.

Other countries which have blasphemy punishable under law are Australia, Canada and China, among others. Britain had such a law repealed in 2008.

In Punjab, an earlier legislation formulated by the erstwhile Parkash Singh Badal government, which was rejected by the Centre, had sought to confine the punishment to only the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, which the Narendra Modi government found unacceptable in a secular country.

Indeed, the Centre insisted that it must cover sacrilege under all religions. Now, meeting the Centre’s objections, the Amarinder government has covered the religious texts of the Hindus, Muslims and Christians too, besides Sikhs. But among Hindus, while the Bhagavad Gita has been covered, the Ramayana has not.

What of other religions in India and the apprehension that a religious group or individual could be hounded under the pretext of punishing for desecration? In an increasingly polarised society like India, this could well happen, if not now, then in the foreseeable future.

The apprehension among many is that Punjab’s blasphemy law could be invoked to silence dissent by drilling the fear of law in the minds of the dissenters.

We have the extreme and ugly example of Pakistan where a prominent former journalist and member of its parliament, Sherry Rehman, who had moved a private member's bill to amend the blasphemy law, seeking introduction of provisions to prevent its misuse and reduced sentencing, faced stiff opposition leading to her bill being withdrawn.

Rehman, an inveterate crusader for human rights, had a case slapped against her for committing blasphemy by criticising blasphemy laws.

In a horrifying spectacle, people on the streets were baying for her blood for being critical of a law that had seen thousands in Pakistan either thrown into jails or executed for 'hurting religious sentiments'.

In January, 2011, Pakistan's Punjab province governor, Salmaan Taseer, was shot dead while he was getting into his car in an Islamabad market. Taseer was a target of attack over his defence of a Christian woman who was condemned to death under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. A month later, religious minorities minister Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian who spoke out against the law, was shot dead in Islamabad. This was ostensibly to deter critics of the law.

Ironically, vested interests used the law to protect religion itself to kill those who spoke out against it.

While Pakistan is a theocratic state where the minorities have been poorly treated all along, there can be no guarantee that some day in India’s Punjab too, the blasphemy law would not be misused grievously.

There was the recent case in Haryana where comedian Kiku Sharda was arrested for mimicking Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is currently in jail for having raped women who came to him for spiritual guidance. The charge against Sharda was that he had hurt sentiments of Gurmeet's followers.

Sharda was booked under section 295A of the IPC (outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief). Though this was a rare case, it is a pointer to how laws like the blasphemy law can be misused by vested interests.

Instead of rushing into a law or a provision that is intended to help the minorities but proves counter-productive, it would be wise to build in due safeguards against its misuse.

The motivation should be not to score brownie points for having brought a law to protect the minorities, but to come up with a fool-proof law that genuinely protects minority rights.

It is also imperative that the scope of the new law be extended to all religions in India and not confined to the four major ones.

(Kamlendra Kanwar is a senior journalist and political commentator. Views expressed are personal)