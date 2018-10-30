Opinion | Does BJP need the Ram Mandir issue to win Uttar Pradesh in 2019?

Shekhar Iyer

Pronouncements by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and reactions of a section of the party leaders — before and after the Supreme Court pushed hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi case to January — show Yogi Adityanath’s leadership in Uttar Pradesh may not be effective to meet the challenge of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Adding to their anxiety is the strong possibility of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav reaching an understanding to ensure the anti-BJP votes are not divided and their tally of seats matches the BJP’s score.

An internal assessment has warned of the possibility of pro-Hindutva elements upset with Prime Minister Narendra Modi whipping up an anti-BJP mood among the support base for failing to deliver on the Ram temple issue, and focusing more on toilets (under the Swachh Bharat mission).

Both the RSS and the BJP leaders say they have to be wary of efforts by rebel Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia, who is strongly opposed to Modi. Finding himself out of the fold after he lost the VHP elections a few months ago, Togadia has threatened to float a new front to mobilise voters against the BJP for failing to deliver on the Ram temple despite an impressive mandate in 2014. The BJP had won 71 and its allies two of the 80 Lok Sabha seats from UP in 2014. A repeat performance looks almost impossible today.

There is a view among the RSS bigwigs that the Adityanath government has not been able to make a strong impression on voters on the development plank though several steps have been taken to bring visible impact in many interior areas.

It is against this backdrop that BJP chief Amit Shah met senior RSS functionaries in Lucknow on October 24. Presiding over a co-ordination meeting involving the BJP functionaries, ministers including the chief minister, Shah sought to know from the RSS leaders like Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal about their assessment of the BJP’s prospects.

Shah went to Lucknow a day after Togadia, announced that he would float a new political outfit with the slogan 'Abki Bar Hindu Sarkar’ (This time it’s a Hindu government).

Shah’s interactions and subsequent statements by the RSS and the BJP leaders came a week after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for “appropriate and requisite law” to pave the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. (The RSS chief had used his customary address on Vijayadashmi, on October 18, to declare that “the construction of Ram temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view. It will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country.”)

Many RSS functionaries have not minced words in their rating of the Adityanath government. Consequently, Adityanath too has not wasted time in hyping the temple issue.

The October 29 proceedings in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya title suit has dashed hopes of some BJP leaders who counted on a verdict in the case before the next parliamentary elections in April or May. The apex court does not see any urgency in hearing the case.

The calculations were that the BJP would stand to benefit in case of an early verdict — whether the apex court upheld the Allahabad High Court’s judgment or not.

The high court favoured division of the disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya equally between Ram Lalla, the Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.

Now, the Supreme Court’s order deferring the hearing has put pressure from the RSS and the VHP on Modi to bring in a law or ordinance for ensuring the construction of a Ram temple, which is easily said than done.

Of course, a section of the BJP feels the ordinance route could force the Congress, particularly its leader Rahul Gandhi, to take a stand on the temple when it is projecting a soft Hindutva line.

However, a majority of the legal experts believe any law or ordinance on the subject when the matter is before the SC would be unconstitutional. After all, when the top court first took up the appeals arising out of the high court judgment in 2011, all the parties, including the Union government, had agreed to maintain “status quo” in the matter.

Modi too would not like to wade into doing what could be seen as violating the principle of separation of powers of the executive, the judiciary and the legislature.

What could clinch matters, however, in favour of an ordinance is the outcome of the assembly poll in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on December 11.

In case of a mixed bag, a bruised BJP may think that the upcoming Kumbh mela at Prayagraj (Allahabad) in January could hasten the pro-temple mood ahead of the general election.

(Shekhar Iyer is former senior associate editor of Hindustan Times and political editor of Deccan Herald. Views are personal)