Opinion | Centre’s plan for a social media shutdown will be a tightrope walk under the Supreme Court’s watch

Madhavan Narayanan

Just what message is the government of the world's largest democracy sending to the world when it asks telecom operators for suggestions to block popular social media apps during emergencies? We can expect straight-faced answers from the NDA government, but there is little doubt that in the charged pre-election atmosphere that is building up in India, the latest move by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is bound to raise eyebrows and invite loud howls of protest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have ridden to power on the back of an aggressive social media-supported campaign. Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp played a major role in building a narrative against the Congress and in favour of the man who eventually became prime minister, Narendra Modi. However, once in power, the BJP-led NDA has had to grapple with a tricky terrain on social media.

Rising protests against fake news and lynchings triggered or supported by rumours travelling on WhatsApp have resulted in general calls for regulation. But the government is caught between a rock and a hard place. Monitoring private messages would mean violating a right to privacy, now upheld by the Supreme Court, but any curbs on freedom of expression otherwise would be a violation of the fundamental right.

What's a poor government supposed to do?

"Poor" is not quite the correct adjective to describe a government known to profess toughness in law enforcement and a ruling party accused of strong-arm tactics. But "helpless" may yet not be a bad word in a situation where the Supreme Court is doing a good bit of the public interest work involving difficult choices.

Last week, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament that social media platforms must use technology to stop the spread of fake news and appoint “grievance officers”. He said technology companies do not need "rocket science" to swoop on fast circulating messages. A few days earlier, he had remarked that safety measures on WhatsApp were inadequate and the platform could not evade responsibility for its actions.

Facebook, Inc, which owns WhatsApp, has now begun identifying forwarded messages and also restricts the number of people to whom a message can be sent through one-click forwarding. It appears to be a token response to a tricky problem.

Facebook is concerned about giving up its encryption on grounds of security and privacy, but it is also trying to hire key executives in India to address fake news and other discontents.

Both the government and Facebook (and other social media platform companies) cannot but heed the words of the Supreme Court, which recently targeted authorities over the issue of lynchings aided and/or abetted by WhatsApp messages. The top court wanted a law against lynching and called for all-around "earnest action" involving the administration to uphold constitutional rights as reports came in of 30 deaths caused by a single WhatsApp rumour.

So you could say the government is firing its bullets from the Supreme Court's shoulders, or vice versa.

However, all signs are that the government may end up facilitating self-regulation in the industry and try for emergency control because it is important for it to be seen doing something to follow the apex court while evading charges that it is against democracy or freedom of expression.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister's Office stepped in to stop the information and broadcasting ministry's attempts to check fake news through regulation even as the buck passed from the I&B to the IT ministry. Later, I&B minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said he favoured self-regulation by online news media, adding that the government was ready to frame guidelines, but only if it was approached.

India does have legal provisions against hate news and defamation, but there is no suitable cyber law to police social or electronic media. And there are shades of grey between outright hate calls on social media and those that set the mood for violence.

In such a context, Internet shutdowns have been used as a proxy for policing or censorship in India. A study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) said last year that India, with 30 blackouts, had topped a list of 54 countries in carrying out Internet shutdowns in the preceding 21 months of a study. In 2017, the total number of shutdown hours crossed 8,000, having risen steadily over the previous five years.

The latest notice by the DoT seems to be an effort to contrive the social media equivalent of a "nuclear button" as a deterrent.

Connecting all those dots, it would seem the Supreme Court's approach is both a challenge and an opportunity for the NDA government to assume the role of a digital supercop. After all, social media apps are just an extension of the online media. But it must be remembered that the Supreme Court had in 2015 struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology Act that led to the arrests of people for posting allegedly objectionable content as unconstitutional in its entirety, describing the section as "draconian".

The government now has to read into the tea leaves of the Supreme Court’s words wanting stern action to curb lynchings on the one hand alongside the same court's words that want a check on draconian crackdowns.

The Opposition, the media, the courts and civil society activists will be watching the government carefully in an election year.

All indications, therefore, are that the government will facilitate a framework of self-regulation, preferably with a last resort control button for itself if it can get away with it. With the Opposition keen to paint images of a "soft emergency" in India amid backdoor pressures on media entities, that is not going to be an easy task.

Madhavan Narayanan is a senior journalist. He tweets as @madversity. The views expressed are personal