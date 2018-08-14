Opinion | Can Imran Khan bowl out the Old Pakistan?

Karamatullah K Ghori

On the heels of his cricket World Cup victory for Pakistan in 1992, Imran Khan had embarked on what was the then greatest mission of his life: to build a cancer hospital, the first of its kind in Pakistan, in the memory of his late mother who’d died of that disease.

Khan’s catchy slogan, which instantly latched the younger generation of Pakistan to his great humanitarian cause, was “Let’s Bowl Out Cancer”. It raised tens of millions of dollars, at home and abroad, for his Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre. He built his hospital but, to date, cancer remains a lethal threat to millions of Pakistanis. He couldn’t bowl it out.

Khan now has a much greater and bolder challenge ahead of him as prime minister-elect of Pakistan. Soon after accomplishing his goal of a cancer hospital, he launched himself in the murky politics of Pakistan on the slogan of making a ‘New Pakistan’.

Khan and legions of his mainly young supporters thought he had impeccable credentials to prop his claim as the most deserving likely architect of his cherished ‘New Pakistan’. He was the only Mr Clean in a political culture deeply tainted by corruption, loot and plunder. Khan presented himself as the ‘crusader’ to rid the country of this banal, but deeply-rooted, affliction.

It still took Pakistan time, as a whole, to respond to his call affirmatively. The results to the July 25 elections heralded Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or Justice Party ahead of all other contenders. But the PTI couldn’t gain a majority in the 270 directly contested seats to the National Assembly, or the lower house of the bicameral legislature.

Khan has bargained his way to a majority by getting the ‘Independents’ and other smaller parties on board with him. But the toil of getting the numbers right in his favour may have already dented his fortress.

Those hitching onto his bandwagon don’t necessarily share his vision of a ‘New Pakistan’. They are there to partake of power. Keeping them in line and in tow behind him could well become a full-time job, dividing his attention and consuming what his aficionados tout as ‘precious time’.

To build his ‘New Pakistan’ Khan will have to demolish the old Pakistan he has inherited brick-by-brick, if not in one big shove. In cricket-friendly slang, he must bowl out the old Pakistan in order to have a fresh and favourable wicket to play on. That, even by the fanciest of imaginations, is going to be a Herculean task.

Pakistan has never been an easy country to govern because of its deeply-rooted, feudal-dominated, political culture. That culture has thrived because it enjoyed blessings of the mullahs and patronage of the military. Political power, over the past three decades has alternated between the Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League and the Pakistan Peoples Party, both infested by self-serving feudals. These pesky, hereditary, denizens of power and privilege say they will put up a united opposition to Khan. But that claim should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The military, generally perceived as a kingmaker, may now have pulled the plug on its erstwhile protégés but Khan’s detractors have been howling that he has become its new blue-eyed boy.

One of Khan’s early challenges will be to blunt that accusation. It will not be easy. With his reputation of being nobody’s boy, he may run into unseen walls of Pakistan’s notoriously troublesome ‘establishment’. Staying off the collision course will test his acumen to the hilt.

The gravest and most immediate obstacle to build a ‘New Pakistan’ is its melting economy. The Pakistani Rupee is in a free fall and foreign exchange reserves at a pitiful USD 10 billion are barely enough for two months of imports. The outgoing corrupt Sharif regime has doubled the burden of foreign debt in its five years in power. More than 70% of Pakistan’s GDP is eaten up by debt servicing.

The economy’s bleak, dismal, plight, coupled with the people’s expectations of radical transformation of their lives under Khan pose his leadership a double jeopardy. The economy will not recover overnight but the people may not have the patience to give the architect of a ‘New Pakistan’ all the time he deserves. Khan is, literally, in a Catch-22 squeeze. But a promising asset for him is that young Pakistanis are betting on him.

Foreign policy issues may test him hard. He’s a novice to governance and may face the dilemma of a trapeze artist marooned at the top with no safety net underneath. Pakistan has a cosy relationship with China but a deeply strained equation with the United States. Khan will need all the guile to balance his feet between these two global rivals.

But Indians may relax. Imran Khan intends to be magnanimous and ready to take two steps forward if India takes one. Wish him luck, wish him well.

(The author is a former Pakistani career diplomat and retired ambassador. The views expressed are personal)