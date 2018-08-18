Opinion | Atal Bihari Vajpayee appreciated the importance of science and technology

Yoginder K Alagh

Memories about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16 at the age of 93, are that of a fascinating individual, with whom one could disagree but it would be churlish to be disagreeable.

When he was sworn in as prime minister, I was invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Being an Opposition Member of Parliament, I felt I must go as we always did when governments changed. When I reached the venue the only other Opposition MP there was Sharad Pawar, who asked me to sit next to him. After taking the oath, Vajpayee met the dignitaries and straight came to greet us.

As science and technology minister in the late nineties, I supported various space projects, and as member of the Planning Commission, I negotiated for collaborations in Space technology. However, post Gorbachev, the Russians dragged their feet in these collaborations. France agreed to collaborate with us in nuclear energy and this was announced by French President François Mitterrand. The Pokhran nuclear tests, conducted while Vajpayee was prime minister, was a logical extension of this.

Prime Minister Vajpayee decided that it was high time the process of selecting and training the higher civil services was revised, and for that he set up a committee under me. The report presented by the committee is still the Magna Carta for civil service selection, lateral entry and lifetime training.

In 2002, events in Ahmedabad led to an existential crisis. Gandhians Chuni Vaidya (Chuni Kaka) and Narayan Desai, son of Mahadev Desai, called a silent peace march from the Kochrab Ashram to Sabarmati Ashram. Chunni Kaka asked me to join the march. The city was still burning and there were only 60-odd people when we started the march from Kochrab Ashram. But the caravan kept on expanding and at Sabarmati Ashram, about eight kilometres away, around 5,000 of us passed a resolution demanding peace. It was carried in the press all over the world and, as I was a former minister, the resolution was sent in my name. Vajpayee sent a message that the army and help was on the way. Later, KS Gill was sent for confidence building and he insisted on my joining him in all his meetings. However, the response from the state administration was weak.

Once during a Rajya Sabha session, a member from Rajasthan asked a question on drought and fodder. The minister concerned gave a formal reply. In a supplementary, I said the North-Eastern part of Gujarat adjoins Rajasthan and our famous cattle breeds were starving. This time the minister dismissed the question saying that it was not on the agenda. After a hint from Vajpyee, finance minister Jaswant Singh announced that the government would resolve the problem. Singh set up an advisory group on economic policies for drylands with Congress’ Ram Niwas Mirdha and me on it.

While in Parliament, I kept on lobbying for my pet peeves. On one such occasion, I marked a copy to the Prime Minister’s Office. At a dinner in Vigyan Bhawan, Vajpayee asked me to join him at the high table. He told me that my letter was received and that it has been taken care of. I demurred: ‘Sir the problem is still there.’ “Nahin, wo sulja di hain, Dr Alagh’, Vajpayee said. I did not have the strength to persist.

Today’s dog-eat-dog politics is a different world from yore. As we remember him, let’s say that he set a tradition, and traditions become lessons in history even when legacies are not always followed.

