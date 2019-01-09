Opinion | After quota bill, govt must fill large number of job vacancies

Abhinav Prakash Singh

The Cabinet decision to extend 10% reservations to the economically weaker sections of the castes in the unreserved category has taken the Opposition and public by surprise. With the general elections round the corner, this move assumes significance in the backdrop of the attempts of the opposition parties to wean away the upper castes from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The impact of the increasing disenchantment of the upper castes, who constitute the core voting bloc of the BJP, was seen in the recent assembly elections. Extending reservation to the poorer sections of the unreserved castes was the long-standing demand of various political parties and politicians, including the Dalit-centric Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its leader Mayawati.

The move is justifiable in theory as there is no argument to keep the benefits away from the disadvantaged sections of the otherwise socially influential castes and communities.

A person born in a less well-off family of the upper/dominant caste also faces familiar handicaps as any other disadvantaged group. The difference is only of the degree, as within the poor category, the poor among the Dalits and the economically backward classes (EBCs) face far more serious repercussions of economic deprivation due to the accompanying social discrimination, and lack of social and cultural capital. While this is a valid argument against putting the poor in the upper/dominant castes, Dalits, EBCs or OBCs at the same pedestal, it cannot be an argument for denying affirmative action to the poor of upper castes/dominant castes.

The question still exists whether this move is compatible with the existing constitutional provisions and the principle of the reservations itself. The basis of giving reservations is to compensate for the historic disabilities, counter the present day active and/or passive discrimination against the members of the community and ensure adequate representation to the castes and communities in government jobs and educational institutions.

On these parameters it is not possible to justify the provision of the reservations for the upper/dominant castes. Therefore, what we are seeing here is the change in the very rationale of the reservations system itself.

Here the economic disability of the individual, as measured by her family income and property holding, has been made the basis of providing reservations. The proposed Bill doesn’t mention that this 10% reservation is for the upper castes or any caste for that matter. It seeks reservations for the economically weaker sections of the population irrespective of their caste and community. It is by making the provision of reservations caste-neutral that it includes the upper/dominant caste members too into the ambit of reservations.

Thus, now we have three broad systems of reservations: First, based on the identity alone, such as in the case of Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes; Second, on the basis of caste and economic criteria, such as in the case of OBCs, and; Third, on the basis of economic criteria alone.

The current 10% reservation has been given over and above the 50% reservation already in place for the SC/ST/OBCs, but it’s likely that these three system will clash with each other in the future. There already are demands to abolish the caste criteria in the case of OBC reservation and make it on the basis of economic condition. i.e. merge it with the new 10% reservation.

Also, the demand for introducing an economic criteria in the SC/ST category by implementation the creamy layer concept has been persistent without accounting for the fact that social discrimination is on the basis of the identity and not economic backwardness. It is clear that while the underlying principle of the new 10% reservation will exert pressure on the other two systems, there will be a push back and reassertion of the caste criteria as the determinant of reservation. This dynamic is sure to play itself out in the future.

For now, the Centre’s move has lowered the resentment among the castes outside the ambit of reservation making them more reconciled towards the reservation system. An indicator of this is that the usual anti-reservation protests citing the ‘death of merit’ are absent. This gives credence to the argument that a lot of anger against reservation was not against the dilution of merit but against the perceived loss of the hegemonic control over the State apparatus and resources as mandatory representation to the excluded castes had changed the dynamics.

When seen in this sense, it is doubtful that the latest move will solve the inter-caste tension over the share in the government jobs and educational seats in the long run. However, the government can address such rivalries by actually filling up the large numbers of vacancies across the government sectors accumulated over the decade or so. That must be the second target of the government in this election year as declining seats in the government jobs and perpetually stuck recruitment process has created an atmosphere of pessimism and anger across the northern belt for sure.

Abhinav Prakash Singh is assistant professor, Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, Delhi. Views are personal.