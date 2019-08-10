App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Only stray protests in Kashmir: MHA

President Ram Nath Kovind had on August 10 given assent to the legislation on Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation and the new Union Territories will come into existence on October 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Union Home Ministry said on August 10 that there had been a few stray protests in Kashmir Valley in the past few days against the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.

"There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people," a ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also dismissed a media report about a protest by about 10,000 people in Kashmir as "fabricated and incorrect".

The government abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

First Published on Aug 10, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Politics

