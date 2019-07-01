Only Rahul Gandhi can lead Congress in current scenario, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 1 said only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress in the current scenario and despite all odds he did his best to make the Lok Sabha polls an issue-based election and took the BJP head-on.

"It was very unfortunate to see that despite the failure of Modi government on various fronts including the depleting economy, BJP did manage to hide their huge failures behind their fanatic nationalism with help of enormous resources and government machinery at hand," Gehlot tweeted.

He said despite all odds it is no secret how amidst opposition only Gandhi did his best to make it an issue-based election and took the BJP head on.



We firmly believe that only he can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards well being of our country and countrymen is un-compromised and unmatched.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 1, 2019

"We firmly believe that only he can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards the well being of our country and countrymen is uncompromised and unmatched," the chief minister said.

In another tweet, Gehlot said all the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states will be meeting Gandhi at his residence on July 1 to show their solidarity.

"Earlier, we all have stated that we are with the Congress chief and we own the responsibility of the 2019 debacle," he said.