App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Only PM Narendra Modi can give strong government: Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally at Shamshabad near here, he also said the BJP's manifesto released Monday was nothing but a document to make the country great.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday made a strong pitch for return of the party-led NDA government at the Centre, saying only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can give a strong government.

Addressing an election rally at Shamshabad near here, he also said the BJP's manifesto released Monday was nothing but a document to make the country great.

Referring to the Pulwama terrorist attack and subsequent air strike by India targetting terror camps in Pakistan, Shah asked whether Congress President Rahul Gandhi could give a fitting reply like Modi.

"The biggest work that the Modi government did was to secure the nation," he said. Shah also sought to know whether the "thukada-thukada gang" and "Rahul baba and company" could give a "capable leadership" to the country.

related news

"Can they give a strong government?. Only and only Modi can give a strong government to the country," he said. After the air strike carried out by the IAF, there were celebrations everywhere in India, while only at two places there was grief -- one in Pakistan and another in Rahul baba and company's camp," he alleged.

Attacking Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for their alliance, Shah asked, "Can KCR (as the Chief Minister is referred to by many) become PM of this country in any circumstance?"

Noting that the BJP respects the mandate of the people in the recent Assembly elections in Telangana in which the TRS returned to power, Shah pointed out that the coming Lok Sabha elections were to "choose the Prime Minister of the country, to choose Modi and BJP."

He said the Modi government gave Telangana central funds of over Rs 2.45 lakh crore in the last five years, while the previous UPA regime gave only Rs 16,500 crore. The BJP leader also accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of being a "dynastic party" just like the Congress.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Amit Shah #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he chose to work with Alaia Furniturewal ...

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi ...

'Dedicate Your Votes to Men Who Carried Out Balakot Strike': Modi's Ap ...

Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Ins ...

Sensex Ends 239 Points Higher; Yes Bank Rallies 4 Percent

ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Her ...

Tata Motors Launches 'Samarth' Initiative for Welfare of Truck Drivers ...

Dogs Can Sniff Out Cancer in Blood With 97% Accuracy

Emilia Clarke Shares Photos of Brain Surgery She Underwent After Game ...

Election Candidate Leads 'Wedding Procession' to File Nomination, Book ...

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election: Mann Ghising forgets bitter past to upset Mamata B ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.