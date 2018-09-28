Only one place for idiocy and it's called Congress: Amit Shah

Attacking the Congress for its alleged support to Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements, BJP president Amit Shah Friday said "there is only one place for idiocy and it's called the Congress".

Shah's response came after the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT to probe their arrest.

"There is only one place for idiocy and it's called the Congress. Support 'Bharat Ke Tukde Tukde Gang' (break India gang), Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements. Defame all those who are honest and working. Welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Congress," he said in a tweet.

He used the hashtag Bhima Koregaon. The Bharatiya Janata Party chief was responding to a tweet posted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on August 28.

Gandhi had said following the arrests that there is place for only one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. "Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India," he had said

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 2:1 verdict, Friday refused the plea seeking the immediate release of the activists.