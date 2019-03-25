App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Only Modi govt can give befitting reply to Pakistan: Amit Shah

Addressing a "Vijay Sankalp" rally, his first after the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced on March 10, he said the alliance led by opposition parties cannot secure the country and only a Modi-led BJP government can do so.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amit Shah
Amit Shah
Whatsapp

Pitching the Lok Sabha polls as an election for rooting out terrorism and giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, BJP president Amit Shah said said only a government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do it.

Addressing a "Vijay Sankalp" rally, his first after the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced on March 10, he said the alliance led by opposition parties cannot secure the country and only a Modi-led BJP government can do so.

He accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of insulting the valour of armed forces by questioning the air strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

"How low will you stoop for vote-bank politics? Don't play with national security for vote bank, Rahul Gandhi," he said.         The Congress has been accusing the BJP of politicising the air strikes.

related news

Shah also hit out at Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Congress leader Sam Pitroda for their controversial comments on the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent air strikes.

Targeting opposition leaders like BSP supremo Mayawati, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK president M K Stalin and TMC's Mamata Banerjee, he said they are "dreaming" to remove Modi but don't have the guts to fight the Lok Sabha polls.

Shah also spoke at length about welfare initiatives of the Modi government and said the general election is also about the development of 50 crore poor people.

He claimed that people have decided to discard caste politics and vote Modi to power with a mandate bigger than he had got in 2014 due to his politics of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha, is crucial to the BJP's bid to retain power at the Centre.

It had won 71 and its ally Apna Dal two seats in 2014, making up for a little over 25 per cent of the 282 seats the saffron party had won. It is faced with a formidable alliance of SP and BSP in the upcoming polls.

The BJP said it organised over 200 "Vijay Sankalp" (pledge for victory) rallies across the country on Sunday.

While Shah addressed a rally in Agra, other top party leaders, including Union minister Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed public meetings at different places.

The party said in a statement that Singh, Swaraj and Sitharaman spoke at Lucknow, Noida and Hyderabad respectively while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh addressed rallies in Saharanpur and Bhopal respectively.

Adityanath also spoke in Agra.

The BJP said it will hold over 250 such rallies on Tuesday.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:23 am

tags #Amit Shah #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RR vs KXIP On Live TV ...

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit ...

Ball in Rahul Gandhi's Court After Congress Fails to Reach Consensus o ...

PM Jacinda Ardern Orders Top-level Independent Inquiry Into Mosque Mas ...

Photo of Sapna Choudhary With Manoj Tiwari Surfaces Day After She Deni ...

Unable to Find 'Suitable' Candidate, JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat ...

Sensex Falls Over 325 Points; Nifty Plummets Below 11,360 Mark on Weak ...

Review: Huami Amazfit Verge

IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Crick ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty tests 11, ...

Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL rally as crude oil prices fall

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign ...

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania rai ...

Pakistan's terror ties mark departure from Lahore Resolution; Imran sh ...

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan's films to clash on Eid 2020 ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Rajat Gupta on his time in prison: 'Was bothered because I couldn't be ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime s*x during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.