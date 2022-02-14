Only BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug problem: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said only the BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug menace from the state and stop illegal religious conversions, even as he made a sharp attack against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Shah, in his first public rally for the February 20 state assembly polls, hit out at the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accused Congress leaders of being involved in killing of Sikhs in Delhi.

He also raised the issue of religious conversion of Sikhs and Hindus in the state and lambasted the Channi-led government for 'failing' to check this practice.

Shah claimed that religious conversions were a big problem in Punjab. "These religious conversions cannot be stopped by Channi sahib," he said, adding that the AAP couldn't stop them either. He asserted that only the BJP could stop the conversions.

At another rally at Patiala, the Union minister praised former chief minister Amarinder Singh, saying he always rose above partisan considerations when it came to issues concerning national security. The BJP leader said that when he became the home minister in 2019, he felt quite concerned about the security along the Punjab border "but once I spoke to Amarinder, I felt relaxed".

Shah said the way the Congress treated a senior leader like Singh, the party should not get even a single seat from Patiala. The BJP is contesting February 20 polls in alliance with Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the SAD (Sanyukt).

At another rally in Amritsar on Sunday evening, Shah appealed to the people to give five years to the BJP-led alliance for a "drug-free and mafia-free Punjab". He paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, the Durgiana Temple and Shri Valmiki Tirath in Amritsar.

Accompanied by Union minister Hardip Singh Puri, party leaders Tarun Chugh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the BJP leader also met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. The Akal Takht is the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs.

Earlier at Ludhiana, Shah recalled the sacrifices made by the people of Punjab during the freedom struggle and also praised the state for contributing immensely towards making the country self-sufficient in foodgrain production. Addressing the rally, he said it is only the BJP-led alliance that can secure Punjab, while questioning the ability of rival parties to do so.

Hitting out at Channi, the Congress' chief ministerial candidate, Shah said, "Channi sahib you are dreaming of forming another government. A person who could not secure the route of the prime minister, can he secure Punjab?" He was referring to a "major security lapse" on January 5 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters in Ferozepur and returned without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial.

"If you cannot provide security to the prime minister, then how can you secure Punjab? Channi ji, you do not have the right to run the administration for one second," Shah said. He asked the people whether Punjab could remain safe under Channi's leadership and said, "A country is to be run, not a comedy film."

Slamming Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, for playing "vote politics", the BJP leader said the Delhi chief minister does not have anything to do with security. "Remember the last elections? If they have their way, they will revive all terrorists," Shah claimed. Can they secure Punjab, he asked.

"Only the NDA-led alliance can secure Punjab," said Shah as he reminded the people about surgical strikes and air strikes against Pakistan following terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama. He claimed that during the UPA regime, terrorists from across the border used to enter the Indian territory. Raising the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he alleged that the Congress committed "a sin by killing Sikhs in Delhi".

"Nobody can forget the anti-Sikh riots. My eyes well up when I remember them. Channi should explain it," Shah demanded. He also said it was the BJP-led government which put behind bars those involved in the riots.

He asked people to vote for the BJP in the elections, promising to address the issues of Punjab. "We will build a 'nawa' (new) Punjab," Shah said. Shah asked people to give chance to the BJP-led alliance and promised that the drugs will be uprooted from Punjab.

On Kejriwal's promise of ending the drug problem in the state, he asked how could the AAP chief talk about ending the menace in Punjab after "drowning entire Delhi in alcohol" by opening liquor shops everywhere. In Patiala, Shah claimed that Kejriwal was in Punjab seek votes from Punjabis and Sikhs but despite being in power in Delhi for about eight years, the AAP leader had not appointed a single Sikh minister in his government.

He said kejriwal never acknowledged the immense contribution of Sikhs towards Delhi's history and development. Punjab was a border state and peace and security in the state was very important for ensuring the security of the country, said Shah.

In Patiala, Singh praised Shah and the BJP government at the Centre, saying he always got full support and cooperation from the BJP leader and other ministers whenever he needed it. Asserting that the BJP always respected Sikh traditions, Shah highlighted some decisions taken by the Modi government like celebrating the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, opening of the Kartarpur corridor, making 'langar' free of Goods and Services Tax.