One of India's finest statesman: Rahul Gandhi wishes ex-PM Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday, and said his humility, dedication and contribution to India's development has few parallels.

Singh, a renowned economist, was India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014 during the Congress-led UPA rule.

He was also India's finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country's economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

"Wishing one of India's finest statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India's development, has few parallels," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness," he said.

In a tweet, the Congress wished the former prime minister on his birthday and said, "Visionary leadership and dedication defines what Dr. Manmohan Singh means for India. The architect of India's economic reforms, it was his magnificent vision that launched India's economic story to the next level."

In a tweet, the Congress wished the former prime minister on his birthday and said, Congress' communication department chief Pawan Khera said that, "In the last twenty four years, India has seen three prime ministers: One who was known to be an orator. And the third one who is known for being boastful. Happy Birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh, who made India a proud place in the world."

(With PTI inputs)