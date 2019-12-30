One farmer producer organisation will be set up in each block of UP: Yogi Adityanath

Laying emphasis on branding, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said one farmer producer organisation (FPO) will be set up in every development block in the state by the end of this financial year.

"Today is the time of branding. The more we can promote our brand, the more value it will get. Many farmer producer organisations (FPOs) are branding their product by doing better work and they are getting benefits. There are total 823 development blocks in the state. By the end of this financial year, set up one FPO in every development block," Adityanath said.

Efforts should also be made to establish one FPO in each of 60,000 gram panchayats in the state, he said.

"This will help in increasing income of farmers. If the farmers are prosperous, the region and the country will prosper," he added.

The chief minister was addressing a felicitation function of state-level farmer producer organisations, which was organised by NABARD at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University here.

Adityanath said, "Earlier purchases were made in the state through mediators. Naturally, they were the ones who used to earn profits. Today we are purchasing 53 lakh metric tons of wheat and 50 lakh metric tons of paddy directly from farmers. We are declaring the support price for potato, and the support price for pulses and oilseeds while furthering its procurement."