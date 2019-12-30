App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

One farmer producer organisation will be set up in each block of UP: Yogi Adityanath

"Today is the time of branding. The more we can promote our brand, the more value it will get. Many farmer producer organisations (FPOs) are branding their product by doing better work and they are getting benefits. There are total 823 development blocks in the state. By the end of this financial year, set up one FPO in every development block," Adityanath said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Laying emphasis on branding, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said one farmer producer organisation (FPO) will be set up in every development block in the state by the end of this financial year.

"Today is the time of branding. The more we can promote our brand, the more value it will get. Many farmer producer organisations (FPOs) are branding their product by doing better work and they are getting benefits. There are total 823 development blocks in the state. By the end of this financial year, set up one FPO in every development block," Adityanath said.

Efforts should also be made to establish one FPO in each of 60,000 gram panchayats in the state, he said.

Close

"This will help in increasing income of farmers. If the farmers are prosperous, the region and the country will prosper," he added.

related news

The chief minister was addressing a felicitation function of state-level farmer producer organisations, which was organised by NABARD at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University here.

Adityanath said, "Earlier purchases were made in the state through mediators. Naturally, they were the ones who used to earn profits. Today we are purchasing 53 lakh metric tons of wheat and 50 lakh metric tons of paddy directly from farmers. We are declaring the support price for potato, and the support price for pulses and oilseeds while furthering its procurement."

"Those who have been dishonest and corrupt throughout their life, will see dishonesty and corruption everywhere," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 08:17 am

tags #Economy #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.