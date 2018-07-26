On Uddhav Thackeray's birthday, Shiv Sena gives 'chalo Varanasi, chalo Ayodhya' call

A day after Uddhav Thackeray expressed desire to go to Varanasi for ‘Ganga pooja’ and visit Ayodhya for the darshan of ‘Ram lalla’, hoardings have come up in Mumbai with the call of ‘Chalo Varanasi, Chalo Ayodhya’.

On Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday, which happens to be today, the banners seem to be a gift from the Shiv Sainiks headed by Shiv Sena Secretary Milind Narvekar.

“It has been 25 years since the call of Ram mandir was given. But nothing has happened on that front till now. Uddhavji plans to go to Varanasi, to Ayodhya. We will see if we can do some kar seva in Ayodhya. Uddhavji will talk about it when he visits Lucknow,” Sanjay Raut said.