Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On PM Modi's 70th birthday, Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre on unemployment

In his attack against the government on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi also tagged a media report which claimed that over one crore people had registered on a government portal seeking jobs, but only 1.77 lakh jobs were available.

Moneycontrol News

Attacking the Centre over the alleged rise in unemployment, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on September 17 - the day PM Modi turns 70, called employment as dignity. He asked for how long the government would "deny" this to people.

In his attack against the government on Twitter, Gandhi also tagged a media report which claimed that over one crore people had registered on a government portal seeking jobs, but only 1.77 lakh jobs were available.

"Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity. For how long will the govt deny it?" the former Congress chief tweeted.

Close

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.

(With PTi inputs)
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 10:26 am

