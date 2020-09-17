On floor of House, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut takes 'Bhabhi ji ke papad' dig at Arjun Ram Meghwal

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut on September 17 took a dig at Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal when he asked whether the over 30,000 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Maharashtra got better due to 'bhabhi ji ke papad'.

Raut was responding to criticism from some BJP MPs, including Vinay Sahastrabudhe, over the Sena-led Maharashtra government's handling of the pandemic.

"My mother and brother are infected with COVID-19. Many people in Maharashtra are recovering also. Today, the situation in Dharavi is under control. The WHO has appreciated the efforts of BMC. I want to state these facts as some members here were criticising the Maharashtra government yesterday," Raut said.

"I want to ask the members how did so many people recover? Kya log bhabhi ji ke papad kha karke theek ho gaye? This isn’t a political fight but a fight to save the lives of people," Raut added, this later bit a dig at Meghwal who had promoted the brand of papad or snacks to fight COVID-19.

In a video in July, the BJP MP from Bikaner, Rajasthan, can be heard claiming that Bhabhi Ji Papad is made of ingredients that can help create antibodies to fight the coronavirus.

Later in August, Meghwal had tested positive for the infectious disease.

Raut, meanwhile, said that there should not be any finger pointing in the fight against the pandemic and said that the Centre had, from September 1, stopped supplies of medical equipment like PPE kits and masks, thus putting an additional burden on the state.