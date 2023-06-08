On depiction of Indira Gandhi's killing in Canada parade, Jaishankar says 'not good for relation with India...'

S Jaishankar said India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives while speaking on the country’s approach towards China’s Belt and Road Initiative along the northern border

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday slammed Canada over videos of a parade float depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Brampton City on Wednesday. The EAM condemned Canada’s evident tolerance of pro-Khalistani elements and said it is not “not good for the country and its relationship with India”.

“Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this…I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence," Jaishankar said.

According to reports, the parade was allegedly organised by Khalistani elements on June 4, two days before the 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Blue Star’ on June 6.

EAM S JAISHANKAR ON INDIA-CHINA BORDER SITUATION

S Jaishankar said India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives while speaking on the country’s approach towards China’s Belt and Road Initiative along the northern border.

Addressing a press conference on Narendra Modi-led government completing nine years, Jaishankar also stated that India has de-legitimized cross-border terrorism.

According to a PTI report, the EAM, in his remarks, further highlighted various aspects of India’s foreign policies and the country’s ties with key countries.

Jaishankar added that most parts of the world now see India as a development partner and that the Global South sees India as a reliable partner. He also said that India is making an important economic impact, which has been recognized globally.

EAM S JAISHANKAR ON RAHUL GANDHI

The minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has a habit of criticising India abroad. He said that it is not in the interest of the country to speak on its internal matters on a global platform. “The world is watching us," Jaishankar said referring to a recent statement made by Rahul Gandhi during his US visit.

“Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad. I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest," Jaishankar said.

At an event in the US, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is driving the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to “one accident after another."