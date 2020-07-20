Omar Abdullah threatens to sue Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over Sachin Pilot comment

The Chhattisgarh CM had attempted to justify the Congress conviction that rebel Pilot is working in cahoots with the Bharatiya Janata Party to bring down the Rajasthan government, by questioning if Omar Abdullah and his father were released from detention only because of their family ties
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah threatened Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel with legal action on July 20 for hinting at links between the political turmoil in Rajasthan and the release of Farooq Abdullah from detention earlier this year.
The National Conference party issued a release condemning Baghel’s “false accusations”, which was retweeted by Omar Abdullah. He said in the social media post that he is “fed up” with the “false allegation” linking Congress rebel Sachin Pilot’s motives with his father’s release.
I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father’s release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers. Cc @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @rssurjewala https://t.co/Gojb7vN1V3
Notably, Omar Abdullah was in detention for seven months before being released on March 24, days after his father Farooq Abdullah was released. They were among the many political leaders who were detained by the Centre in August 2019, after Article 370 was scrapped and Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status.
