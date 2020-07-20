App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Omar Abdullah threatens to sue Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over Sachin Pilot comment

The Chhattisgarh CM had attempted to justify the Congress conviction that rebel Pilot is working in cahoots with the Bharatiya Janata Party to bring down the Rajasthan government, by questioning if Omar Abdullah and his father were released from detention only because of their family ties

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah threatened Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel with legal action on July 20 for hinting at links between the political turmoil in Rajasthan and the release of Farooq Abdullah from detention earlier this year.

The National Conference party issued a release condemning Baghel’s “false accusations”, which was retweeted by Omar Abdullah. He said in the social media post that he is “fed up” with the “false allegation” linking Congress rebel Sachin Pilot’s motives with his father’s release.



MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on allegations of phone tapping

Close



 “I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father's release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr Bhupesh Baghel will be hearing from my lawyers.”



Notably, Omar Abdullah was in detention for seven months before being released on March 24, days after his father Farooq Abdullah was released. They were among the many political leaders who were detained by the Centre in August 2019, after Article 370 was scrapped and Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status.

related news



BTP supports Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan, say party's MLAs



In an interview with The Hindu, Baghel had linked Pilot’s rebellion with the release of Farooq Abdullah. He had said: “As far as Sachin Pilot is concerned, not that I have been tracking the Rajasthan events so closely, but it does make one curious why Omar Abdullah was released. He and Mehbooba Muftiji were booked under the same Sections of the law, while she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr Abdullah is the brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?”


The Chhattisgarh CM was attempting to justify the Congress conviction that Pilot is working in cahoots with the Bharatiya Janata Party to bring down the Rajasthan government.



In-Depth | The magician, the rebel and the revolt: How the Rajasthan political crisis played out, and what comes next

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 08:40 pm

tags #Bhupesh Baghel #Omar Abdullah #Rajasthan government #Rajasthan political crisis #Sachin Pilot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.