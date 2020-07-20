Omar Abdullah threatens to sue Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over Sachin Pilot comment

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah threatened Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel with legal action on July 20 for hinting at links between the political turmoil in Rajasthan and the release of Farooq Abdullah from detention earlier this year.

The National Conference party issued a release condemning Baghel’s “false accusations”, which was retweeted by Omar Abdullah. He said in the social media post that he is “fed up” with the “false allegation” linking Congress rebel Sachin Pilot’s motives with his father’s release.



“I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father's release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr Bhupesh Baghel will be hearing from my lawyers.”





I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father’s release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers. Cc @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @rssurjewala https://t.co/Gojb7vN1V3

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2020

Notably, Omar Abdullah was in detention for seven months before being released on March 24, days after his father Farooq Abdullah was released. They were among the many political leaders who were detained by the Centre in August 2019, after Article 370 was scrapped and Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status.



In an interview with The Hindu , Baghel had linked Pilot’s rebellion with the release of Farooq Abdullah. He had said: “As far as Sachin Pilot is concerned, not that I have been tracking the Rajasthan events so closely, but it does make one curious why Omar Abdullah was released. He and Mehbooba Muftiji were booked under the same Sections of the law, while she is still languishing, he is out. Is it because Mr Abdullah is the brother-in-law of Sachin Pilot?”





The Chhattisgarh CM was attempting to justify the Congress conviction that Pilot is working in cahoots with the Bharatiya Janata Party to bring down the Rajasthan government.