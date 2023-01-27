English
    Omar Abdullah joins Bharat Jodo Yatra from Banihal

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

    NC leader Omar Abdullah Friday joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, saying that the Rahul Gandhi-led march is not being carried out for the image makeover of the Congress leader, but rather to change the situation and atmosphere of the country.

    The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said he does not want to delve into Congress' stand on the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

    "The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not aimed at improving the image of Rahul Gandhi but for improving the situation in the country," the National Conference (NC) leader told reporters upon his arrival in this highway town, 120 kilometres from Srinagar.

    Abdullah said he joined the yatra as he was more concerned about the image of the country.