Omar Abdullah hits out at BJP after Chirag Paswan decides to join NDA

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah slammed the BJP on July 17 for raising the dynasty bogey when the sons or daughters of opposition politicians join politics, but maintaining silence in a similar situation with its allies or own leaders.

"Will Nadda ji call him a dynast as well or is that tag only for parties that oppose the BJP?" Abdullah wrote on Twitter after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda posted photographs on the microblogging website of his meeting with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.

Nadda announced that Paswan has decided to return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"I met Chirag Paswanji in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. I welcome him to the NDA family," the BJP chief said on Twitter and posted photographs of his meeting with Paswan.