Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Omar Abdullah alleges break up of PDP-BJP alliance a 'fixed match'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah today termed the breakup of the PDP-BJP alliance as a “brilliant fixed match”, and charged the two parties “crafted their divorce” and “scripted it to perfection” after taking a cue from Bollywood movies.

“The PDP & BJP have been watching Bollywood movies for political strategy. This is how they have crafted their “divorce”. Brilliant fixed match, scripted to perfection except the audience aren't fools & neither are the rest of us,” Omar wrote on Twitter as he shared a clip from the 1977 political satire movie 'Kissa Kursi Ka'.

The former chief minister called for the immediate dissolution of the state assembly, saying keeping it in suspended animation encourages 'dalals' (brokers).

“Then why not dissolve the assembly? If @rammadhavbjp is true to his word that there is no question of horse trading & clearly no new alliances are being formed then the assembly should be dissolved. Keeping it suspended has encouraged dalals,” Omar wrote. He was responding to BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav's reported comments that there was no question of horse-trading.

“Why is he (Omar Abdullah) so scared? I'm sure his party men are loyal to him. There is no question of horse-trading from our side. We've seen what kind of horse-trading happened in J&K under his party, nobody should forget the history” Madhav had said.

Omar said while he had no doubt about the loyalty of his MLAs, “we all know what happened in the PDP after Mufti Sb (former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) died & the sort of pressure that was applied to Mehbooba Mufti”.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 06:35 pm

