Old education system 'rogue' as students had to 'read, write, vomit' says Union MoS for Education Subhas Sarkar

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

Sarkar said he does not agree with people who allege that attempts were being made to "saffronise education".

The old Macaulay system of education was "rogue" as students had to "read, write and vomit", Union MoS for Education Subhas Sarkar said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan, he said the New Education Policy (NEP) will help students get holistic education.

"The previous Macaulay system of education was rogue. Students had to read, write and then vomit. The entire globe is shifting from the old educational policy to a new holistic manner of education, which is imparted in such a way that students can give back to society," he said.

British politician Thomas Babington Macaulay played a key role in introducing English as the medium of instruction for education in India in the 1800s.